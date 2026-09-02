Terranor Group AB: Terranor AB awarded a framework agreement for Alingsås Energi with an expected annual volume between SEK 50-75 million

Terranor AB, a subsidiary of Terranor Group, has been awarded a framework agreement for groundworks and civil engineering works for Alingsås Energi. The agreement will initially run for two years, with the option of extending it for up to a total of eight years. Terranor estimates the total value at approximately SEK 400-600 million for the entire contract period of 8 years, with an expected annual volume of between SEK 50 million and SEK 75 million. The contract is expected to start once the contract has been signed after the standstill period.

The framework agreement covers groundworks and civil engineering works linked to Alingsås Energi's operations in areas including the electricity grid, fibre optics, district heating and street lighting.

"We are delighted to continue strengthening Terranor's presence in Västra Götaland. The contract is the result of a tender process in which Terranor's ability to combine competitive prices with a structured and collaborative approach proved to be decisive factors. We look forward to contributing to the development and maintenance of the infrastructure that is vital to residents and businesses in Alingsås," says Per Sjöblom, Head of Sweden at Terranor AB.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be signed.

For further information, please contact:

Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +358 445 089 875

Email: ir@terranor.se

This is information that Terranor Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 2 September 2026.

About Terranor

Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth. Terranor Group's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker TERNOR). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.