Terranor Group AB: Terranor awarded a framework agreement in Nordmaling Municipality with an expected annual volume of 8.5 MSEK

Terranor AB, a subsidiary of Terranor Group, has been awarded a framework agreement for winter road maintenance and sand collection in the municipality of Nordmaling. The framework agreement starts on 1 October 2026 and initially runs for one year, with the option to extend it for up to four years. Terranor estimates an annual volume of 8.5 MSEK, with a maximum contract volume of 100 MSEK for the entire four-year period. The actual outcome depends on actual snowfall and the municipality's future call-offs.

The framework agreement covers winter road maintenance for the municipality of Nordmaling, as well as the municipal companies Nordmalinghus AB, Nordmaling Vatten och Avfall AB. Terranor is responsible for ensuring passability, traffic safety, and accessibility on the municipality's streets, roads, and other surfaces during the winter months, as well as for removing sand at the end of the season.

"We are very pleased with the trust placed in us by the Municipality of Nordmaling. This assignment aligns well with our strategy to be the leading provider of infrastructure operations and maintenance in Sweden. With our experience, local presence, and focus on quality and safety, we look forward to helping create safe and accessible environments for the municipality's residents during the winter months", says Per Sjöblom, Head of Sweden at Terranor AB.

In accordance with customary procurement procedures, a mandatory standstill period of 10 days will apply before the contract can be signed.

For further information, please contact:

Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +358 445 089 875

Email: ir@terranor.se

About Terranor

Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth. Terranor Group's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker TERNOR). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.