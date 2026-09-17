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TE

WKN: A41CB1 | ISIN: SE0025159023 | Ticker-Symbol: 5SQ
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:55
3,370 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANOR GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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TERRANOR GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 19:00 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Terranor Group AB: Terranor wins SEK 119 million sweeping contract for Copenhagen Municipality

Terranor A/S, a subsidiary of the Terranor Group, has rewon a tender in Copenhagen Municipality for daily sweeping and cleaning of sidewalks and pedestrian areas in Vesterbro and Brønshøj/Husum, running from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2030, with an option to extend for a further two years. The agreement is valued at DKK 79.5 million (approximately SEK 118.7 million) for the full initial contract period.

The contract supports Terranor's strategic ambition to strengthen its presence in the Danish municipal market and demonstrates the customer's continued confidence in Terranor. Together with the contract for daily sweeping and cleaning in Copenhagen inner city awarded in June, the agreement further strengthens Terranor's presence in Copenhagen. Terranor has held the Vesterbro and Brønshøj/Husum contract since 2021, providing a strong foundation for the continued collaboration.

"We are pleased to continue our good collaboration with Copenhagen Municipality and look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality cleaning and maintenance in Vesterbro and Brønshøj/Husum. Daily maintenance of roads requires stable delivery, knowledge of local conditions and solutions that work in practice - every day and all year round," says Ivan Pedersen, CEO Terranor A/S.

For further information, please contact:
Inka Kontturi, CFO and Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +358 445 089 875
Email: ir@terranor.se

This is information that Terranor Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.00 CEST on 17 September 2026.

About Terranor

Terranor is one of the leading players in road maintenance in the Nordic region. The Company's business concept is to offer a wide range of qualified services in road operation and maintenance to ensure that roads remain accessible and functional all year round. The business covers both winter road maintenance, with snow removal and anti-slip protection, and summer maintenance, such as repairs and asphalt work. In addition, Terranor offers services in green area management, road safety and light infrastructure projects. Through operational efficiency, Terranor has achieved a high and profitable growth. Terranor AB's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker TERNOR). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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