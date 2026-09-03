Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 03

Pre Stabilisation Notice - Commerzbank AG EUR AT1 Perp NC April 2034

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

September 03, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR max 750mn Additional Tier 1 Notes Perpetual NC April 2034

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's

EUR5bn AT1 Notes Programme dated 33 May 2026

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR max 750mn Description: EUR AT1 PNC April 2034 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: AT1 Notes Programme, denoms EUR 200k/200k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange, ISIN DE000CZ45XXX Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander SA ING Bank N.V. UBS Investment Bank Stabilisation period expected to start on: September 03, 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END