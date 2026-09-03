AI expansion is increasing pressure on data center capacity, power availability and environmental performance, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in France are placing AI and data-intensive workloads in more controlled private and hybrid cloud environments as sovereignty requirements influence where regulated data can be hosted, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for France finds that the country is expanding domestic computing infrastructure while strengthening its focus on digital sovereignty and AI. France's national AI strategy places increasing priority on computing infrastructure, with more than €109 billion in investments being announced at the AI Action Summit in Paris in 2025. These developments are making local control and infrastructure availability more consequential in enterprise cloud planning.

"French enterprises are becoming more selective about where different workloads belong," said Julien Escribe, partner and managing director at ISG. "Their cloud strategies increasingly have to balance access to AI capacity with clear boundaries for regulated data."

For regulated workloads, procurement processes give greater weight to jurisdictional control and audit readiness. Enterprises treat compliance with the SecNumCloud service qualification standard and other requirements as a baseline and are scrutinizing whether delivery remains under French or EU control. Hybrid architectures integrated with hyperscalers remain part of the landscape, but organizations expect clearer boundaries around sensitive workloads.

AI and data-intensive workloads are moving into controlled private and hybrid environments supported by stable infrastructure and automated operations. Enterprises increasingly judge AI readiness by how well these environments can be monitored and managed in sustained production rather than by experimental capability alone.

Cyber risk and regulatory scrutiny are making resilience part of infrastructure design for organizations in France. Enterprises increasingly expect recovery capabilities and ransomware protection to be built into private and hybrid environments, with evidence that systems can be restored during disruption. Inconsistencies between primary and recovery environments can weaken auditability and continuity even when individual components appear credible on their own, ISG says.

"Providers operating in France need to make governance and operating responsibilities explicit across hybrid environments," said Manoj M, ISG research specialist and lead author of the report. "The scale a provider offers is less persuasive when it is not clear that there is local accountability."

The report also explores other public and hybrid cloud trends in France, including the growing focus on predictable infrastructure costs and measurable sustainability.

For more insights into private and hybrid cloud-related challenges faced by enterprises in France, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 58 providers across four quadrants: AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services Large Accounts, AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services Midmarket, Managed Cloud Hosting and Resilient Infrastructure Services and Sustainable Colocation Services.

The report names Orange Business as a Leader in all four quadrants. Atos, Cloud Temple, Kyndryl and Sopra Steria are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, Capgemini, CHEOPS TECHNOLOGY, Claranet, Cogent, DATA4, Digital Realty, DXC Technology, Ecritel, Equinix, HCLTech, OVHcloud, ScaleSquad, Scaleway, SCC and Wipro are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Inetum is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. Fujitsu, nLighten and TCS are named Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, CS GLOBAL IT is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among private/hybrid cloud and data center service providers. CS GLOBAL IT earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Inetum.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903015041/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Lucy Hermann-Taylor, ISG

+33 06 76 01 35 48

lucy.hermann-taylor@isg-one.com

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com