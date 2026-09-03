ISG eBook features the women selected as finalists across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2026 ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional women leaders.

More than 700 finalists were selected for the fifth annual awards program, which covers the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The finalists are featured in an online ISG Women in Digital eBook, along with the independent panels of judges from each region. Winners will be announced during virtual awards ceremonies, by region, in September.

"Congratulations to the 2026 ISG Women in Digital Awards finalists," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. "Our firm is delighted to celebrate the accomplishments of these AI champions, digital innovators, rising stars, rock star leaders and women's advocates, whose achievements are impacting businesses worldwide and inspiring future generations."

A panel of judges for each region, drawn from the enterprise, provider and advisory communities, are evaluating nominations and selecting winners in each region. Regional winners will be named in five categories:

AI Champion : for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform a company, product or service;

: for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform a company, product or service; Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact to her organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact to her organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rising Star : for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact;

: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, and

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, and Women's Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world.

Judges will select a Digital Titan of the Year, recognizing the most outstanding "Woman in Digital" for 2026 for each region.

Winners will be announced during live, virtual awards ceremonies on September 10 for the Americas; September 17 for Asia Pacific, and September 24 for EMEA.

In 2025, leaders with Assurant, BBC, BCT Supply Chain Consulting, Blend Labs, Genpact, Infosys, Innova Solutions, LTI Mindtree, Nokia, Network Science, Pfizer, ResultsCX, Santander, Shell, Verizon, VOIS and WNS were named ISG Women in Digital Award winners across the regions.

"Each woman nominated this year for their work in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific represents a story worth celebrating," said Kimberly Tobias, partner, ISG, and program leader of ISG Women in Digital. "It is an honor to recognize their talent, impact and leadership, and to welcome them to the global ISG Women in Digital community."

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital program, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on advocacy and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, a LinkedIn Live video series and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203 517 3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Erik Arvidson, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978 518 4542

isg@matternow.com