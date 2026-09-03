Broad Arrow Auctions: BROAD ARROW PRESENTS ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE CARS AT ITS SECOND ANNUAL ZÜRICH AUCTION

RARE ULTIMATE SERIES MCLAREN SENNA EPITOMISES THE SPIRIT OF THE FAMOUS FORMULA ONE DRIVER | LAFERRARI REPRESENTS THE PINNACLE OF FERRARI PERFORMANCE AND ENGINEERING, OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE | LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO LP570-4 SUPERLEGGERA CREATED A LASTING LEGACY FOR THE SANT'AGATA MARQUE | BROAD ARROW'S ZÜRICH AUCTION TAKES PLACE AT THE HISTORIC DOLDER GRAND ON 7 NOVEMBER 2026 IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AUTO ZÜRICH

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is excited to offer a number of exceptional supercars and hypercars at The Zürich Auction taking place on 7 November 2026. Headlined by a Swiss-delivered 2019 McLaren Senna and a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, offered without reserve, desirable icons of modern performance will be among approximately 60 collector cars presented at this prestigious European auction. Returning to the luxurious Dolder Grand for the second year as the official auction partner of Auto Zürich, the sale is again set to provide an unforgettable experience for bidders and sellers, all set against the spectacular backdrop of Lake Zürich.

"We are very excited to be returning to the Dolder Grand in 2026," says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments, Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions. "We saw fantastic success with modern performance cars at our debut auction, and early consignments for this year already include some of the most lauded hypercars of the modern era. The LaFerrari is one of the hottest collectables in today's market, and the Senna is a car that pushed the boundaries of performance as part of McLaren's Ultimate Series and which carries the spirit of one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, Ayrton Senna."

2019 McLaren Senna (Estimate: CHF 1'100'000 - CHF 1'400'000)

The McLaren Senna was built to be the ultimate performance car, one that reflected Ayrton Senna's almost obsessive pursuit of exploring the limits. This is reflected in every inch of the car, from its striking Volcano Orange paintwork and dramatic aerodynamic package, to its incredible engineering and the masterpiece that is its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8, capable of achieving a zero to 100 km/h time of only 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 340 km/h.

Number 181 of only 500 hand-built examples produced by the famous British marque, the Senna on offer was delivered new to Switzerland and has covered just 131 kilometres since new. The thrilling car features over CHF 40'000 of options, including McLaren Track Telemetry, Bowers & Wilkins audio and air-conditioning.

At 1,198 kilogrammes, the Senna was the lightest road car McLaren produced since the iconic F1, with a carbon fibre Monocage chassis surrounded by carbon fibre bodywork. The same material was used throughout, for the seats and trim elements, all to reduce weight and enhance both performance and handling. Another key driver was aerodynamics, with active elements both around the bodywork and beneath it, all contributing to a remarkable downforce figure of up to 800 kilogrammes at 250 km/h.

While McLaren avoided using a hybrid system to save weight, the Senna features superb driving systems and technology, including RaceActive Chassis Control, Variable Drift Control and an open differential with brake steer that together with other systems ensures the driver has direct control over how the car dispenses with its 800 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

Further signs that this is a pure drivers' car include the glass panels in the lower sections of the doors that give a view of the road as you rapidly pass along it, and the exposed mechanical elements in the cockpit. This is a car that is all about engagement, about exploring the limits, and presents the opportunity to own one of the most exceptional cars to ever wear the McLaren name.

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari (Estimate: CHF 5'500'000 - CHF 7'500'000) | Offered Without Reserve

Unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2013, the LaFerrari was Maranello's first hybrid hypercar, the pinnacle of design, engineering and performance. At the time, its 6.3-litre V12 was the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 ever fitted to a Ferrari, and it was combined with genuine Formula One technology, including its HY-KERS electric motor.

Chassis 214333 is finished in the rare Bianco Fuji with a Bianchi/Neri leather interior, a striking combination enhanced further by Giallo Modena yellow brake callipers. Delivered new to the Ferrari concessionaire in Hong Kong, it features exceptionally low mileage of just 92 km at the time of cataloguing. A 202-point inspection in November 2025 identified that the high-voltage battery was due for replacement, which was subsequently completed at Rossocorsa, the official Ferrari dealer in Milan. The battery replacement was a key element of an extensive range of service items, with a total invoice of over €200.000, ensuring this LaFerrari is ready to be driven and enjoyed. It is presented as a fantastic opportunity to acquire one of the most important hypercars and a true icon of modern Ferrari history.

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera (Estimate: CHF 135'000 - CHF 155'000)

The Lamborghini Gallardo arrived to great acclaim as the second supercar from Sant'Agata Bolognese to emerge under Audi ownership. Initially designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro at Italdesign along with Lamborghini's head of design, Luc Donckerwolke, it dramatically combined the famous wedge-shape with attitude, surprising levels of comfort and blistering performance.

The Superleggera (Super Light) was one of the lightest of all, combined with an increase in power for its 5.2-litre V10 over regular models and more track-focused dynamics. It was everything a Lamborghini should be, conveying athleticism in its design, raw performance and a thrilling drive both on road and on the track.

This Swiss-delivered example is finished in striking Giallo Midas over a Nero Alcantara interior with Giallo stitching and has had just three owners since new. It benefits from a full stamped service history and is provided with its original owner's handbook. This is a superb opportunity to acquire a supercar that began a new era for Lamborghini and one that holds a special place in the Italian marque's history.

"These cars are true performance icons and we are very excited to present them to international buyers at our upcoming Zürich Auction," says Karsten Le Blanc, SVP, Head of EMEA Region and Broad Arrow Capital. "We look forward to welcoming collectors to the historic Dolder Grand once again and will be announcing additional exciting cars perfectly suited to the Swiss market very soon."

Additional information on Broad Arrow's Zürich Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Collectors interested in consigning their cars or registering to bid are invited to discuss their requirements with a Broad Arrow car specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com.

Further details and images available on request.

Ends.

Editor's Notes



Photo Credit: All images Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)?

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

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Attachments

2019 McLaren Senna set to headline Broad Arrow's second annual Zürich Auction, 7 November in partnership with Auto Zürich

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari set to headline Broad Arrow's second annual Zürich Auction, 7 November in partnership with Auto Zürich

Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions +1 917-971-4008 ikelleher@hagerty.com Meghan McGrail Broad Arrow Auctions +1 519-365-8750 mmcgrail@hagerty.com