

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) reported certain less-than-truckload operating metrics for August 2026. Revenue per day increased 12.4% as compared to August 2025 due to an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight that was partially offset by a 0.9% decrease in LTL tons per day. For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 11.3% and 4.8%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year.



Marty Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion, said: 'Old Dominion produced solid revenue growth for July and August, with underlying demand trends remaining relatively consistent as the quarter has progressed.'



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Old Dominion Freight Line shares are up 0.21 percent to $188.00.



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