New solutions for data centers, cybersecurity, and operational knowledge digitalization enable intelligent digital infrastructure

Hitachi, Ltd. ("Hitachi") today announced the expansion of HMAX by Hitachi ("HMAX"), a next-generation suite of solutions that brings the power of AI to social infrastructure. The HMAX portfolio consists of Domain-Specific Solutions tailored to industries and business operations, as well as a set of foundry solutions that span across domains. As part of this expansion, HMAX Data Center has been added as a Domain-Specific Solution for data center operators. Additionally, HMAX Cyber, HMAX Data Fabric, and HMAX AI Operations are being introduced as foundry solutions that support not only Physical AI initiatives within HMAX but also integrate and support enterprises' existing systems across different domains and environments.

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HMAX Solutions Portfolio Overview

Today, social infrastructure operators face growing challenges as the number and complexity of facilities and systems requiring maintenance and management continue to increase, while labor shortages and the declining availability of skilled personnel intensify.

To help address these challenges, attention is turning to Physical AI, which can understand real-world operational conditions and support autonomous decision-making and control. However, implementing Physical AI requires that operational data and tacit knowledge possessed by experienced personnel is extracted, accumulated, and integrated into forms that AI can interpret. It also requires the foundations and security needed to support continuous operations, as well as data centers that underpin AI data processing.

Leveraging its long-standing strengths in IT, OT (Operational Technology), and products, Hitachi has expanded its solutions to address these challenges.

As it continues expanding the HMAX lineup, Hitachi will evolve HMAX into an operating system that autonomously controls and optimizes social infrastructure, accelerating its AI-driven transformation.

Overview of the Newly Added Solutions

(Please refer to the respective press releases for details.)

HMAX Data Center

HMAX Data Center is a portfolio of solutions that provides a one-stop approach to the autonomous operation and maintenance of the infrastructure supporting data centers, as well as its overall optimization. By combining the Hitachi Group's facility operations expertise with Physical AI, the solutions support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of operations from integrated multi-vendor monitoring of power, IT, and cooling facilities to correlation analysis, incident countermeasures across facilities, and continuous operational improvement thereby advancing data center sustainability.

Press release: Hitachi launches HMAX Data Center, a solutions suite for integrated data center infrastructure operations

HMAX Data Center is a portfolio of solutions that provides a one-stop approach to the autonomous operation and maintenance of the infrastructure supporting data centers, as well as its overall optimization. By combining the Hitachi Group's facility operations expertise with Physical AI, the solutions support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of operations from integrated multi-vendor monitoring of power, IT, and cooling facilities to correlation analysis, incident countermeasures across facilities, and continuous operational improvement thereby advancing data center sustainability. Press release: Hitachi launches HMAX Data Center, a solutions suite for integrated data center infrastructure operations HMAX Cyber

HMAX Cyber is an operational resilience service that protects customer systems from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and supports business continuity. It includes three service categories: Identify, which helps customers anticipate and prepare for potential risks; Manage, which supports 24/7 monitoring and operations; and Recover, which enables rapid recovery in the event of an incident. HMAX Cyber contributes to enhancing customer resilience by combining frontier AI capabilities developed in collaboration with global partners; Hitachi's practical knowledge and expertise in operations and cyber defense cultivated through social infrastructure support; and the experience of its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) teams.

Press release: Hitachi launches HMAX Cyber, an operational resilience service supporting business continuity in the AI era

HMAX Cyber is an operational resilience service that protects customer systems from increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and supports business continuity. It includes three service categories: Identify, which helps customers anticipate and prepare for potential risks; Manage, which supports 24/7 monitoring and operations; and Recover, which enables rapid recovery in the event of an incident. HMAX Cyber contributes to enhancing customer resilience by combining frontier AI capabilities developed in collaboration with global partners; Hitachi's practical knowledge and expertise in operations and cyber defense cultivated through social infrastructure support; and the experience of its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) teams. Press release: Hitachi launches HMAX Cyber, an operational resilience service supporting business continuity in the AI era HMAX Data Fabric, HMAX AI Operations

HMAX Data Fabric is a data platform that systematically contextualizes diverse field data and the tacit knowledge of experienced personnel based on ontologies, and accumulates them as knowledge graphs that can be used by AI. The Physical AI FDE (Forward Deployed Engineer) Team, with expertise in IT, OT, and products, works alongside customers in the field. The Team connects the entire process from extracting operational knowledge, accumulating it in HMAX Data Fabric, and applying AI to managing monitoring and operations through HMAX AI Operations. Hitachi's end-to-end approach contributes to the rapid deployment of Physical AI in operational environments and its continuous evolution.

Press release: Hitachi launches new platform and operations management solutions, including HMAX Data Fabric

Introduction at Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2026 JAPAN

HMAX Data Center, HMAX Cyber, HMAX Data Fabric, HMAX AI Operations and Physical AI FDE service will be showcased at "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2026 JAPAN" held from September 3rd (Thu) to 4th (Fri) in Tokyo.

For more information on "Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2026 JAPAN", please visit the official website at: https://www.service.event.hitachi/en/regist/

Related links

Lumada: Hitachi Global

HMAX: Hitachi Global

HMAX White paper

Trademarks

Company names and product names mentioned in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance.

Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors Digital Systems Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges.

Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Heather Ailara

PR Manager

Hitachi, Ltd.

heather@211comms.com