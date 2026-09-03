Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NGSQ | ISIN: US3886891015 | Ticker-Symbol: 4W8
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 20:30
9,350 Euro
-1,58 % -0,150
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3509,60014:35
9,3509,60014:35
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 13:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Tatiana Berardinelli Chief Human Resources Officer

Accomplished global HR executive brings an established record of leading enterprise transformation and building high-performance cultures across packaging and manufacturing organizations.

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Tatiana Berardinelli has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Sept. 8. She will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Robbert Rietbroek and serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Berardinelli's impact across 25 years of global human resources leadership in packaging, specialty chemicals, coatings and advanced materials uniquely positions her for this role. She joins Graphic Packaging from Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a global label and packaging solutions company with more than 13,000 employees, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"Tatiana has led complex global transformations and knows how to attract, retain and develop talent in the packaging industry," Rietbroek said. "She will help strengthen our performance culture and operational excellence through greater employee empowerment, a focus on productivity and clear execution metrics - all critical to our next phase of profitable growth."

Before joining MCC, Berardinelli served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Clariant, a publicly traded global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Switzerland. She played a key role in transformation initiatives spanning organizational design, culture, leadership, performance and employee engagement.

"Graphic Packaging has talented and dedicated employees with deep expertise, a history of innovation and a strong commitment to customers," Berardinelli said. "I look forward to working with our teams around the world to build on those strengths and enhance the capabilities needed to execute our priorities and position the company for the future."

Earlier in her career, Berardinelli held senior global HR leadership roles at PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, and Rohm and Haas. Her experience spans North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Berardinelli holds a Master of Science in business administration from Jönköping International Business School in Sweden and a bachelor's degree in business administration, with a minor in international finance, from Universidad del Norte in Colombia.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

Contact Information

Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.