Graphic Packaging Holding Company Appoints Tatiana Berardinelli Chief Human Resources Officer

Accomplished global HR executive brings an established record of leading enterprise transformation and building high-performance cultures across packaging and manufacturing organizations.

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today announced that Tatiana Berardinelli has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Sept. 8. She will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Robbert Rietbroek and serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Berardinelli's impact across 25 years of global human resources leadership in packaging, specialty chemicals, coatings and advanced materials uniquely positions her for this role. She joins Graphic Packaging from Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a global label and packaging solutions company with more than 13,000 employees, where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"Tatiana has led complex global transformations and knows how to attract, retain and develop talent in the packaging industry," Rietbroek said. "She will help strengthen our performance culture and operational excellence through greater employee empowerment, a focus on productivity and clear execution metrics - all critical to our next phase of profitable growth."

Before joining MCC, Berardinelli served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Clariant, a publicly traded global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Switzerland. She played a key role in transformation initiatives spanning organizational design, culture, leadership, performance and employee engagement.

"Graphic Packaging has talented and dedicated employees with deep expertise, a history of innovation and a strong commitment to customers," Berardinelli said. "I look forward to working with our teams around the world to build on those strengths and enhance the capabilities needed to execute our priorities and position the company for the future."

Earlier in her career, Berardinelli held senior global HR leadership roles at PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, and Rohm and Haas. Her experience spans North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Berardinelli holds a Master of Science in business administration from Jönköping International Business School in Sweden and a bachelor's degree in business administration, with a minor in international finance, from Universidad del Norte in Colombia.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

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SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company