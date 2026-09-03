Features industry-leading red reflex for stable, consistent visualization and Color Tunable Illumination for improved surgical precision 1,2,*,†

Latest addition to the UNITY platform that allows for modular upgrades in the future, customized to surgeon preferences 3

UNITY M will begin its commercial rollout in the U.S. and Japan later this year with additional markets to follow

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the initial commercial launch of UNITYM, an Alcon brand premium surgical microscope that delivers precise control to ophthalmic surgeons, in select markets including the U.S. and Japan followed by Europe.1,2,4 UNITY M will be featured at the upcoming Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS). The microscope is the latest addition to Alcon's UNITY platform, combining advanced optics, novel illumination, improved ergonomics, and intuitive usability in a modular design that enables practice-specific customization and future scalability.1-3,5-7,†,‡,§

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Alcon Launches UNITY M, a Premium Ophthalmic Microscope Delivering Precise Control

"The idea behind the UNITY platform is to develop clinic-based and operating room equipment solutions with a seamless user experience that improve surgical workflows," said Ian Bell, SVP and Chief Operating Officer of Alcon. "By partnering closely with Eye Care Professionals to understand their most significant unmet needs, we developed UNITY M to provide a flexible, future-ready visualization platform that gives surgeons precise control and personalization in the operating room."

UNITY M offers surgical precision through advanced visualization technologies designed to provide stable, consistent views throughout surgery.2,† Base model includes:

Red Reflex: An industry-leading red reflex zone up to 6x larger than Zeiss ARTEVO that is designed to remain stable as the eye moves, helping surgeons maintain visualization across pupil sizes and microscope positions. 1,8-10,*,†,‡

An industry-leading red reflex zone up to 6x larger than Zeiss ARTEVO that is designed to remain stable as the eye moves, helping surgeons maintain visualization across pupil sizes and microscope positions. Color Tunable Illumination: The first and only microscope with Color Tunable Illumination designed to deliver superior contrast and tissue detail compared to traditional illumination systems. 2,5-7,11,§,¶

The first and only microscope with Color Tunable Illumination designed to deliver superior contrast and tissue detail compared to traditional illumination systems. Depth of Field: An optimized depth of field for ophthalmology, supporting uninterrupted visualization of structures as the eye shifts during surgery.2,12,**

"Visualization is fundamental to every procedure I perform because it directly impacts the level of control I have throughout surgery," said Dr. Eric Rosenberg, SightMD, Long Island, New York. "During critical moments of a case, having a stable view helps me operate with confidence and precision. The combination of a stable red reflex, advanced illumination and enhanced depth of field provides the visualization I need to maintain control from one stage of surgery to the next, while the platform's flexibility allows me to tailor the system to my specific preferences."

UNITY M also features a modular architecture that allows surgeons to tailor the system to their clinical needs.3 Designed with the ophthalmic surgeon in mind, both anterior and posterior segment surgeons can configure the platform with purpose-built optimizations and adopt modular upgrades over time, creating a system that evolves alongside their practice. 2-4,11

Like other equipment within the UNITY platform, UNITY M is designed for current and future integration with Alcon's ecosystem of products, digital innovations and services. As the third addition to the UNITY platform, following UNITY VCS and UNITY CS, UNITY M reflects Alcon's continued commitment to building a connected, future-ready ecosystem, including forthcoming modular UNITY M additions to help seamlessly power practices.3,13,14 UNITY M has received CE Mark and regulatory approvals in India, Europe, Canada, Japan and the U.S., with inventory beginning to ship in September. For more information on UNITY M, visit the Alcon booth at ESCRS [Excel London C231] and join the special Alcon symposium Unity Surgical Platform From Vision to Impact in Clinical Practice, on Sunday, September 13 at 9:30 AM or speak to your Alcon sales representative.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries and territories each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About UNITY M

UNITY M is the latest ophthalmic microscope available by Alcon. As with all ophthalmic microscopes, exposure during aphakia should be limited to reduce the risk of damage. During aphakia and at maximum illumination intensity, limit exposure to red reflex light to no more than 9.6 minutes.

*Red reflex area: UNITY M 2001.29 mm2 vs. focused beam 316.20mm2. †Compared to LuxOR microscope. ‡Compared to traditional microscopes. §Compared to existing ophthalmic surgical microscopes as of May 2026. ^Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ¶Based on laboratory evaluation of USAF charts and red reflex intensity versus Zeiss Lumera. **Compared to OPMI Lumera T^, OPMI Lumera 700^, and Leica M-820^

References

Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29340. Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29342. Unity M User Manual. Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29354. Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29343. Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29410. Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29753. Cionni RJ, Pei R, Dimalanta R, Lubeck D. Evaluating red reflex and surgeon preference between nearly-collimated and focused beam microscope illumination systems. Transl Vis Sci Technol. 2015;4(4):7. doi:10.1167/tvst.4.4.7. Alcon data on file, 2014. REF-00728. Alcon data on file, 2019. REF-24564. Alcon Data on File, 2026. REF-29355. Schwiegerling J, Dimalanta RC. Depth of focus measurements of ophthalmic surgical microscopes. Presented at: Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); May 1-5, 2016; Seattle, WA. Alcon Data on File, 2021. REF-13023. Alcon Data on File, 2025. REF-26480.

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