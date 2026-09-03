Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS elevates ophthalmic workflows at ESCRS with new surgical and digital advancements

ZEISS Medical Technology will showcase new clinical and digital workflow innovations at ESCRS, including:

New ZEISS IOL offering is the world's first bitoric hydrophobic monofocal IOL with a non-constant asphericity profile design to treat cataracts while simultaneously correcting astigmatism. The EVA NEXUS from ZEISS now comes in a cataract-only configuration and aims to support integration within the ZEISS Cataract Workflow. Newly available ZEISS Surgery Planner is a cloud-based digital planner for cataract surgery and the global evolution of the successful ZEISS VERACITY planning solution, enabling practitioners to easily leverage digitally connected data while minimizing the risk of transcription and manual input errors when compared to manual workflows. Key software update to the ZEISS VISUMAX 800 in CE markets, including new features supporting arcuate incisions and CentraLign auto centration. ZEISS is offering a sneak peek at an expanding screening and diagnostics portfolio designed to support greater flexibility, efficiency, workflow simplicity, and broader access to eye care.

JENA, Germany, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- | Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

ZEISS Medical Technology, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, today announced it will showcase its latest portfolio advancements and workflow enhancements for cataract, corneal refractive, and retina, from diagnostics and surgical planning tools to new optics solutions, at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress in London, from Sept. 11-14.

"At ZEISS, we're laser focused on addressing our customers' most pressing challenges. This year at ESCRS, we've expanded our ophthalmic workflows with several new clinical and surgical offerings, helping to empower clinicians with advanced optical and visualization technology and supporting more efficient, data-driven care," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology.

ZEISS Cataract Workflow advancements

ZEISS will highlight its latest IOL offering at ESCRS, designed to treat cataracts while simultaneously correcting astigmatism, with a celebration in the ZEISS booth C.100 on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM BST. The event will include first-hand insights from surgeons who were among the first worldwide to implant the new ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P IOL, the world's first hydrophobic monofocal IOL with a patented non-constant asphericity profile design (ZEISS Optic). ZEISS will also honor several surgeons with a "Pioneer Award" for their successful first implantations of the IOL.

To address the rapid development of advanced IOL technologies, ZEISS will host a group of industry-leading surgeons on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 3:00 - 4:00 PM BST to discuss the use of different IOLs based on their clinical and personal experiences. Participating surgeons include Dr. Javier Coloma from Clínica Baviera (Spain), Prof. Haike Guo from Shanghai Heping Eye Hospital (China), Dr. Mfazo Hove from Blue Fin Vision (UK), Dr. Jiwon Jeong from Fatima Eye Clinic (South Korea), Dr. James Myerscough from Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (UK), and Dr. Jascha Wendelstein from The Institute for Refractive and Ophthalmic Surgery (Switzerland).

ZEISS recently announced the EVA NEXUS ophthalmic surgical system from ZEISS in a cataract-only configuration1 and will showcase the new solution as part of the ZEISS Cataract Workflow. Designed for cataract surgeons, the DORC EVA NEXUS cataract configuration now comes with a cataract grade selection feature1 with up to four programmable pre-sets allowing surgeons to select optimized phaco, aspiration, and irrigation settings for a more tailored approach to each surgical step and cataract grade with seamless activation via footswitch or screen. The solution also aims to support integration within the ZEISS Cataract Workflow.

ZEISS Surgery Planner brings the success of the VERACITY planning solution to the global stage

Leveraging ZEISS' long-standing experience in digital planning and building on more than 3 million cases planned in the U.S. alone using VERACITY Surgery Planner, ZEISS will highlight the newly available ZEISS Surgery Planner, a cloud-based digital planner for cataract surgery. ZEISS Surgery Planner, in combination with ZEISS Data Analyzer, provides clinical staff with more advanced analytics. By connecting the clinical practice's electronic medical records (EMR) to the operating room (OR), and facilitating IOL calculations as well as staff collaboration through a seamless interface, the digital planner helps clinics be more data-driven, cost-efficient, and minimizes the risk of transcription and manual input errors in comparison with a manual workflow. ZEISS Surgery Planner will be available in Fall 2026 in select markets, including Australia, Brazil, Germany and Spain.

"With ZEISS Surgery Planner, we are advancing cataract surgery planning from manual coordination to a connected, cloud-based and data-driven workflow, helping practices reduce complexity while giving surgeons more time to focus on patient care. This technology has been proven already for many years in the U.S., with more than 3 million cases planned on VERACITY Surgery Planner, and now we are very proud to bring its success to the global stage," says Frank Seitzinger, Head of Business Sector Surgery Anterior Segment, ZEISS Medical Technology.

At ESCRS, ZEISS will also host its Cataract Surgery Symposium on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM BST. The event will highlight "Converting astigmatism complexity into predictable outcomes with digital cataract surgery" and feature key insights from some of the industry's leading surgeons.

ZEISS Corneal Refractive Workflow advancements

ZEISS will highlight a software update to its ZEISS VISUMAX 800 at ESCRS, including a new option for arcuate incisions and CentraLign auto centration in CE markets. With the new option for arcuate incisions, the platform further expands the ZEISS laser vision correction portfolio. At the same time, CentraLign auto is an advanced assistant system that enables automated lateral movement of the device, supporting eye centration before docking and facilitating a smooth docking process for more efficiency, ease of use, confidence, and control during surgery.

Additionally, ZEISS will showcase new consultation tools and educational assets designed to help clinics attract, consult, and convert new patients to suitable LVC solutions.

ZEISS will celebrate its partnership with leading refractive clinics around the world with a special event on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM BST. Hear from leading experts, including Dr. Dan Reinstein from London Vision Clinic (UK), Dr. Chao-Kai Chang from Nobel Eye Institute in Taipei (Taiwan), Dr. Fengju Zhang from Beijing Tongren Hospital (China), and Dr. Miriam Meddour from Smile Eyes Hamburg (Germany), about why they chose ZEISS LVC solutions, including ZEISS SMILE pro and ZEISS PRESBYOND, and how clinics use these solutions for business growth.

Additionally, ZEISS will host its Corneal Refractive Surgery Symposium at ESCRS on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM BST. The event will offer key business growth insights from some of the world's leading refractive surgeons.

ZEISS previews expanded screening and diagnostics portfolio

ZEISS is also using ESCRS to provide a sneak peek at upcoming additions to its screening and diagnostics portfolio, including a retinal diagnostics offering designed to complement the ZEISS CIRRUS OCT portfolio and support simplified multimodal retinal imaging, as well as a virtual reality (VR) offering for perimetry testing that is complementary to HFA visual field analysis. On Friday, Sept. 11, from 2:00 - 2:45 PM BST, ZEISS will reveal these future portfolio additions, addressing diverse patient needs across clinical settings, while also supporting greater efficiency, workflow simplicity, and routine retinal imaging, along with the detection of visual field defects within comprehensive glaucoma diagnostics.

To learn more about the latest portfolio advancements and workflow enhancements from ZEISS, visit the ZEISS booth C.100 in the South Event Hall at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress in London, from Sept. 11-14.

1 Availability of this feature may vary by market and is subject to local regulatory approvals.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates do not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content.?The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors:

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Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: +49 3641 220 116

Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press:

Frank Smith

Head of Global Communications

Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.

Phone: +49 3641 220 331

Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

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