

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), a major technology company, has agreed to acquire Hugging Face, an AI company, for $12.930 billion.



Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia announced in a blog post that over 18 million developers, researchers, and creators use Hugging Face to share more than 3 million models, 500,000 datasets, and 1 million applications. In addition, over 200,000 companies use the platform to discover, evaluate, customize, and deploy AI.



Hugging Face will remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem. Nvidia compute will not be required to build on or deploy through Hugging Face, Huang noted.



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