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WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
03.09.26 | 16:54
41,750 Euro
+2,63 % +1,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,59041,61017:28
41,58041,59017:28
Dow Jones News
03.09.2026 15:57 Uhr
313 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank starts further share buyback of up to EUR1.2bn

DJ Commerzbank starts further share buyback of up to EUR1.2bn 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank starts further share buyback of up to EUR1.2bn 
03-Sep-2026 / 15:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   -- Buyback to begin on 4 September 2026 and expected to be completed no later than 10 February 2027 
   -- Share buyback is part of the planned capital return of around EUR3.2bn for 2026 financial year 
   -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "Our shareholders can rely on us to deliver on our commitments. The ability to 
  sustainably generate and return capital is testament to the strength of our business model." 
Today, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to start a further share buyback. The European 
Central Bank and the German Finance Agency had previously approved the programme. The buyback is part of the capital 
return for the 2026 financial year. 
 
The Bank plans to repurchase shares worth up to EUR1.2bn starting on 4 September 2026. The buyback is expected to be 
completed no later than 10 February 2027. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled by the Bank at a later stage. The 
shares acquired as part of the two previous share buyback programmes have meanwhile been cancelled. These buybacks were 
part of the capital return for the 2025 financial year. This underlines Commerzbank's consistent delivery on its 
announced capital return policy. 
 
"Our shareholders can rely on us to deliver on our commitments. With this next share buyback, we continue to 
consistently execute our attractive capital return policy," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. "The ability to 
sustainably generate and return capital is testament to the strength of our business model. We create value for our 
shareholders, invest in the targeted growth of our Bank, and are a reliable partner for our customers. In doing so, we 
act in the interests of all stakeholders and strengthen the foundation for Commerzbank's long-term success." 
 
The capital return for the 2026 financial year is planned to consist of share buybacks and a dividend payment. 
Commerzbank intends to once again return 100% of its net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments and before 
extraordinary one-off items to its shareholders. Based on its net profit target of at least EUR3.4bn, the Bank is aiming 
for a capital return of around EUR3.2bn for the 2026 financial year. The dividend component of the capital return is 
expected to increase to at least 50%. 
 
Progress on the share buyback will be published weekly on Commerzbank's website. 

Press contact 
Svea Junge  +49 69 9353-45691 
Erik Nebel  +49 69 9353-45712 
 
Investors' contact 
Ute Sandner  +49 69 9353-47708 
Ansgar Herkert  +49 69 9353-47706 

About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional 
clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, 
Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets 
under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. 
Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and 
mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and in person at its around 400 locations across Germany. 
Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, 
solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank 
that serves around 6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic 
and Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 442022 
EQS News ID:  2393510 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2393510&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2026 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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