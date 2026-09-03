Partnership combines Kaltura's Cloud TV platform with Verimatrix's content protection and anti-piracy solutions, with full migration of customers to be carried out in the coming months.

Regulatory News:

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Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, and Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), a leading provider of security solutions for a safer connected world, today announced a strategic partnership designed to provide enhanced protection for OTT and Cloud TV services.

The partnership brings together Kaltura's scalable Cloud TV platform and Verimatrix's Digital Rights Management (DRM) and security capabilities. The joint solution, as part of Kaltura's Marketplace, helps Telco's, broadcasters, and media companies securely deliver premium live and on-demand content across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

Demand for advanced content protection has grown, and Kaltura's Cloud TV footprint has expanded across Telco's, operators, broadcasters, and media companies. Partnering with Verimatrix, a recognized leader in content protection, provides customers with both the proven security at scale and the video experience layer they need.

Content protection sits at the center of every viable streaming business. Rights holders will not license premium and live sports content without proven anti-piracy controls, and operators lose real revenue to password sharing and stream ripping. Through this collaboration, customers benefit from:

Multi-DRM protection for premium video content

Secure content delivery across connected TVs, set-top boxes, mobile devices, and web applications

Stronger defense against piracy, credential sharing, and unauthorized access

Security that scales for both established services and fast-growing OTT platforms

A simplified integration and deployment approach

Ongoing support from Kaltura and Verimatrix's technology and delivery teams

"Security and content protection are fundamental components of every successful streaming service," said Oren Ben Kohav, SVP Sales and Delivery Media Telecom at Kaltura. "As demand for premium streaming grows, our customers need security that scales with them. Our partnership with Verimatrix lets us offer a proven, flexible, and scalable security solution as an integrated part of their Cloud TV experience, so operators can protect their premium content while continuing to innovate and deliver engaging viewing experiences."

"Quality content deserves security that keeps pace with it, and operators can't afford to compromise on that as streaming scales," said Carlo Stramaglia, Head of Anti-Piracy Business at Verimatrix. "Partnering with Kaltura means bringing proven content protection and anti-piracy technology directly into the Cloud TV workflows. Together, we can add value for existing and new customers by helping them safeguard their content and subscriber revenue as they grow."

While security is what protects the revenue, Kaltura's Agentic Avatars are creating new avenues to grow it, by turning the viewing experience into a point of engagement and conversion. Operational in more than 30 languages, Kaltura's real-time conversational AI video agents understand viewer intent and respond with dynamically generated media, from guiding fans to the right match or highlight, to surfacing content suited to the viewer.

Kaltura will be showcasing the Agentic Avatars as part of its Cloud TV platform, the Verimatrix-integrated security solution, and its agentic revenue engine for entertainment and monetization at IBC 2026, 11-14 September, at booth 5.A68. Visitors can also meet the Verimatrix team at booth 1.BS20 to learn more about the integrated content security technologies powering the solution.

About Kaltura:

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

About Verimatrix:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) powers the modern connected world with people-centered content security. Verimatrix protects premium digital content and streaming services through intuitive, frictionless solutions designed to integrate seamlessly across today's media ecosystems. Leading operators, broadcasters, and content owners trust Verimatrix to safeguard revenue, enable seamless viewing experiences, and support secure service deployment globally. By combining advanced content protection with a people-centered approach, Verimatrix helps customers secure revenue while delivering consistent, high-quality viewing experiences. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903384589/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Kaltura, Inc.

Nohar Zmora

pr.team@kaltura.com



Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com



Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com



SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Michael Scholze

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com