New Cloudflare Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation service uses OpenAI Daybreak models to find, block, and fix software vulnerabilities-often before security teams even know there is a problem

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation, available in early access through Cloudflare Managed Defense. Through the OpenAI Daybreak Defense Network, the service combines deep code investigation and automated patch generation using OpenAI Daybreak models, including GPT-5.6 Cyber, with real-time traffic and security context from Cloudflare's global network. Now, organizations can pinpoint high-risk vulnerabilities and automatically block attacks at the edge before they can be exploited.

Software vulnerabilities are being discovered at a record pace, and conventional security tools are not keeping up. By September 2026, the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) had already logged 60,475 vulnerabilities-surpassing the 48,185 total recorded across all of 2025. Traditional vulnerability scanners can surface thousands of findings without enough production context to show which ones deserve attention first. Without that context, teams risk spending their time sorting through noise while real threats slip through unaddressed. The window between when a vulnerability is discovered and when it gets fixed has become one of the most dangerous gaps in enterprise security.

Cloudflare operates one of the world's largest global networks-processing trillions of requests per day across millions of web assets. While traditional security vendors struggle with isolated code scanning or static network telemetry, Cloudflare can leverage its footprint to detect signals and patterns in real-time that give its threat intelligence team the ability to spot emerging weaknesses and neutralize zero-day exploits long before they hit the broader web.

"If your security team is manually fighting AI-driven attacks, you're not just burning them out-you're losing. Now, we're shifting the defense strategy away from chasing patches one vulnerability at a time to an automated approach," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "We built Cloudflare's global network to analyze what's happening across the Internet in real time. Pair that with the power of OpenAI GPT-5.6 Cyber, and you're not just reacting to attacks anymore, you're stopping them before they land."

By natively integrating AI code analysis directly across its unified platform-spanning Web Assets, WAF, and Workers Observability-Cloudflare enables organizations to move from isolated vulnerability findings toward context-aware prioritization and remediation. Eligible customers can now:

Triage What's Actively Under Fire: Cloudflare correlates live Internet traffic with code vulnerability scans to rapidly surface high-priority issues without leaving quiet vulnerabilities in the dark.

Cloudflare correlates live Internet traffic with code vulnerability scans to rapidly surface high-priority issues without leaving quiet vulnerabilities in the dark. Buy Time with Instant Edge Protection: Customers can instruct Cloudflare to deploy custom WAF rules tailored to exact attack vectors, patching vulnerabilities at the edge quickly before developers write a line of code.

Customers can instruct Cloudflare to deploy custom WAF rules tailored to exact attack vectors, patching vulnerabilities at the edge quickly before developers write a line of code. Ship Verified Fixes Faster: OpenAI Daybreak models, including GPT-5.6 Cyber, help generate code patches that developers can easily review and implement, saving engineering teams significant time and effort.No code fix or edge rule takes effect without explicit human approval.

"Our goal through the OpenAI Daybreak Defense Network is to give defenders the advantage of frontier AI, safely," said McCall McIntyre, Head of Global Cyber Partnerships at OpenAI. "We are excited to team up with Cloudflare to put proactive, AI-driven security directly into the hands of enterprise defenders."

Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation is available by invitation for select Cloudflare Enterprise customers. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Blog: Introducing context-aware vulnerability discovery and remediation with Cloudflare Managed Defense

Cloudflare Managed Defense

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation and Cloudflare's other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare's customers from using Cloudflare Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation and Cloudflare's other products and technology and from integrating Cloudflare Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation and Cloudflare's other products and technology with products of OpenAI, the potential opportunity for Cloudflare to attract additional customers and to expand sales to existing customers through Cloudflare's product integrations with OpenAI, the timing of when Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation or any of its related features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2026, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare's forward-looking statements.

©2026 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903116496/en/

Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com

