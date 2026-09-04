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WKN: A42G9C | ISIN: CA98144X3067 | Ticker-Symbol: 7LY2
Frankfurt
04.09.26 | 09:55
0,034 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLD COPPER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLD COPPER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0340,08415:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WORLD COPPER
WORLD COPPER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WORLD COPPER LTD0,0340,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.