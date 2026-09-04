Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.: Terra Balcanica Spin Off Terra North Resources Identifies Radiometric Anomalies over Charlot-Neely Lake in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1; OTCQB:TEBAF) is pleased to announce that Terra North Resources Corp. ("Terra North"), in which Terra owns 39.5% equity, has received the preliminary data from an airborne survey being conducted over its flagship Charlot-Neely Lake claims (the "Charlot-Neely Lake" or the "Project"), located 20 km north of Uranium City, Saskatchewan (see the Company's news release dated August 3rd, 2026; Figure 1).

Terra North holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Project from Fulcrum Metals Canada Ltd. subject to satisfying certain earn-in requirements (see the Company's news release dated July 3rd, 2024).

Click here to view image



Figure 1. The Project claims cumulatively feature a dozen historic radiometric anomalies up to >6 % U 3 O 8 in rock chips and more than 13,000 cps measured in outcrops together with a 1936 drill hole DDH-17 that intercepted a significant gold tenor from surface. Previously mapped electromagnetic conductors and lineaments are structural domains of the Black Bay Fault of which 20 strike-length km are located within the Project claims.

Preliminary Data

The 2,441-line km survey across 163.7 km2 of the Project will provide a high-resolution coverage of multiple radiometric anomalies interpreted as being related to uranium-bearing sources, including several that are positioned along prominent NE-SW trending conductors (Figure 1). The survey is conducted at 75-metre line spacing along E-W direction and 1000-m spaced, N-S oriented tie lines.

A16-detector focused gamma ray spectrometer system operated by Special Projects Inc. has now detected 7 prominent (U, Th) radiometric anomalies after having flown the preliminary, N-S oriented tie lines (Figure 2). One of the strongest readings was in the area north of Neely Lake, previously known to host outcrops of uranium mineralization grading up to 0.8% U 3 O 8 (Figure 1).

Click here to view image

Figure 2. Preliminary (unfiltered) radiometric data from the 1,000 m spaced, N-S tie lines yielded seven very strong and one exceptionally strong anomaly. The principal E-W oriented flight lines will complete the data set and provide a full radiometric gradient with up to 20-m precision.



The CS-III magnetometer, sampling at 1,000 Hz has in turn broadly defined two major magnetic domains separated by NE-SW striking Black Bay Fault (Figure 3) and roughly corresponding to Paleoproterozoic crystalline basement rocks of the Beaverlodge and Zemlak Domains of the Rae sub-province. The Zemlak Domain comprises foliated to gneissic granitoid rocks of inferred Archean age, as well as locally graphitic psammopelitic to pelitic gneisses and migmatites, and widespread leucogranites of inferred early Proterozoic and/or late Archean age. The rock include: 1) variably magnetic orthogneisses, 2) pelitic gneissic to migmatites and derived diatexites, 3) locally garnetiferous leucogranites, and 4) rocks that are too altered and mylonitized to classify. ?he Beaverlodge Domain hosts northern margin of the Athabasca Basin, which trends erratically along the southernmost point of the Crackingstone Peninsula. This unconformable contact displays windows of the Murmac Bay Group quartzite/quartz-feldspathic gneisses overlain by 1.71 to 1.50 Ga Athabasca Supergroup sandstones, breccias, and basal conglomerates, which outcrop intermittently and are occasionally stratigraphically reversed.

Click here to view image