EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings Subsidiary Expanse Studios Enters Slovenian Market With Casino Portoroz Distribution Agreement



04.09.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Expanse Studios Titles to Be Available on Casino.si, Slovenia's First Licensed Online Casino Platform LAS VEGAS, NV - September 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), an international developer, licensor and operator of online gaming and e-commerce platforms, today announced that its subsidiary and B2B game development division Expanse Studios ("Expanse") has signed a content distribution agreement with Casino Portoroz d.d., one of Slovenia's leading gaming operators. Under the agreement, which is the studio's first operator agreement in Slovenia, Expanse titles certified for the Slovenian market will live on Casino.si, the operator's online gaming platform. The agreement follows the certification of Expanse Studios titles for the Slovenian market, completed by Gaming Laboratories International, LLC, a firm providing testing, certification and other professional services for the global gaming market. Slovenia operates one of Europe's more tightly regulated online gaming frameworks. The government grants online concessions only to Slovenian-registered companies that already hold a land-based concession, and the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia supervises the market. That structure keeps the number of licensed operators small and makes per-title certification mandatory for every supplier. Both conditions raise the cost of entry for content providers and make each operator relationship more durable once established. Casino Portoroz d.d. operates Grand Casino Portoroz, Grand Casino Lipica and Grand Casino Mons Ljubljana, as well as the Casino.si online platform. The company was the first holder of a Slovenian online casino concession, and Grand Casino Portoroz, established in 1913, is the oldest casino in Slovenia. Slovenia becomes another EU-regulated market in which Expanse Studios holds certified content, following certification approvals in Malta, Portugal, Sweden, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia and Latvia. The studio's model pairs jurisdiction-level certification with direct operator integrations, with player acquisition cost sitting with the operator rather than the supplier. Expanding certified distribution across regulated European markets supports Meridian Holdings' strategy of growing B2B revenue alongside its B2C operations. "Slovenia is a closed market with a demanding certification process, which is exactly why we deemed it worth entering," said Damjan Stamenkovic, Chief Executive Officer of Expanse Studios. "Casino Portoroz has been in this business for more than a century and holds one of the hardest positions to obtain in European online gaming. Starting there sets the standard for how we build in this market." Ksenija Bezek, Head of Online Operations at Casino Portoroz d.d., stated, "We are delighted to welcome Expanse Studios to Casino.si as they enter the Slovenian market. Their commitment to certification and regulated operations aligns closely with our focus on providing Slovenian players with a safe, reliable and high-quality gaming experience. With a diverse portfolio spanning slots, strategy titles and roulette games, Expanse brings valuable new content to our platform. We look forward to building a successful, long-term partnership together." About Expanse Studios Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games. The studio distributes a portfolio of over 80 proprietary titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and North America, and holds content certifications in multiple regulated European jurisdictions. Learn more at expanse.studio. About Meridian Holdings Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across over 25 international regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, an online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa and South America. The Company's B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms and content to a global client base. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com . Contacts

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Meridian: ir@meridian-holdings.com

ICR: meridian@icrinc.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc





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