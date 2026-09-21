EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings' Expanse Studios to Exhibit at Global Gaming Expo 2026



21.09.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Studio to Showcase Its Proprietary Content Portfolio at Booth 4233 LAS VEGAS, NV - September 21, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), an international developer, licensor and operator of online gaming and e-commerce platforms, today announced that its subsidiary and B2B game development division Expanse Studios ("Expanse") will exhibit at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas from September 28 to October 1, 2026, at The Venetian Expo, booth 4233. Expanse Studios develops proprietary casino content for Meridian Holdings' own operations and for third-party operators internationally. The studio distributes a portfolio of nearly 100 proprietary titles to more than 1,800 casino brands worldwide, and holds content certifications across more than 15 regulated markets. At G2E the studio will present its newest proprietary titles, including recent slot and crash game releases, to the operators, aggregators and platform partners who attend the show. Over the past year, Expanse Studios has widened its reach through new operator and aggregator partnerships and additional jurisdictional certifications. Its content certifications now span more than 15 regulated markets, including Malta, Portugal, Sweden, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia. These certifications give the studio the regulatory foundation to deploy with operators as commercial agreements are signed across those markets. Meeting at G2E Expanse Studios' commercial team will be available throughout the show. Operators, aggregators and platform partners interested in the studio's portfolio can arrange a meeting in advance at damjan.stamenkovic@expanse.studio , partnerships@expanse.studio or visit booth 4233 directly. About Expanse Studios Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games. The studio distributes a portfolio of over nearly 100 proprietary titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and North America, and holds content certifications in multiple regulated European jurisdictions. Learn more at expanse.studio. About Meridian Holdings Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across over 25 international regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, an online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa and South America. The Company's B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms and content to a global client base. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com . Contacts

Investors & Press:

Meridian: ir@meridian-holdings.com

ICR: meridian@icrinc.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc





21.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News