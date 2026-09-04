

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is facing a 2 billion pound London lawsuit on behalf of app developers, who allege the tech giant is abusing its power to impose stricter restrictions on third parties than its own services, according to multiple media reports.



Filed at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal on Thursday, the lawsuit deals with Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to control whether to grant apps permission to track their activity across other companies' apps and websites.



However, lawyers bringing the lawsuit argued that the features imposed stricter requirements on third-party app developers than on Apple's own services. This imbalance is likely to give a competitive edge to the iPhone maker, helping it to boost its ad business and revenue streams.



Ann Pope, a former senior official with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority who is leading the lawsuit, noted that Apple's policy 'resulted in very significant harm to businesses that depend on Apple as a gatekeeper', Reuters reports.



'This action is important to protect the rights of British businesses that depend on Apple, to ensure that the rules that Apple applies are fair, and to compensate the losses that British companies have suffered,' Pope added.



Previously, Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which was introduced in 2021, has faced scrutiny across European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy and Poland.



Apple is currently trading at $330.58, up 1.75 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News