TCL CSOT Showcases Latest Display Innovations at IFA 2026, Shaping the Future of Visual Experiences

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFA 2026 officially opened today in Berlin, presenting the latest products and cutting-edge innovation in consumer technology from around the world. At this year's show, TCL CSOT is showcasing a broad portfolio of innovative display products under its advanced display technology brand, APEX. Built on technologies including IJP OLED and oxide backplanes, these products and technologies represent TCL CSOT's vision for what a great display should be.

Cutting-Edge Display Innovation Earns Top International Recognition

As the display industry evolves, what defines a great display is no longer just brightness or refresh rate but a more holistic experience spanning image quality, visual health, sustainability, and form factor.

In recognition of its new breakthroughs in comprehensive display performance, TCL CSOT's IJP OLED UHD 120Hz Monitor Display (27") picked up an OLED Display Solutions Gold Award at IFA 2026, underscoring TCL CSOT's leadership in OLED innovation and its ability to translate technological breakthroughs into real-world products.

Featuring advanced IJP OLED technology, the IJP OLED UHD 120Hz Monitor Display (27") achieves a full-screen brightness of up to 500 nits-a 10% increase over existing solutions-setting a new benchmark for OLED monitor brightness. It also features a proprietary Real Stripe RGB pixel layout that delivers precise image rendering and accurately reproduces subtle color gradations, and a distinctive bezel-less design on all four sides that maximizes the screen-to-body ratio to create a more expansive and immersive viewing experience.

Beyond these highlights, TCL CSOT is also showcasing products across a wide range of display sizes, form factors, and use cases that together translate TCL CSOT's advanced display technologies into real benefits that users can see and experience.

The World's First IJP OLED Foldable & Portable Display(28") features an ultra-portable tri-fold design, with a folding radius of R1.8mm and an unfolded thickness of only 4.48mm. Measuring 16 inches when folded and 28 inches when unfolded, the display offers the slim profile and portability of a conventional laptop with the immersive experience of an ultra-wide display. The IJP OLED First 2K AG Notebook Display (14") is the industry's first IJP OLED notebook display to feature an anti-glare (AG) film. With a 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, it precisely renders vibrant, lifelike colors, revealing every intricate detail in each frame, while its Real Stripe RGB pixel layout and algorithmic optimization significantly reduce aliasing and color fringing together with noticeably sharper, clearer text.

The World's Highest Image Quality 3D TV Display (65") offers full compatibility with both 2D and 3D viewing. In 2D mode, its 8K ultra-high resolution delivers razor-sharp details; in 3D mode, the 4K stereoscopic display breaks planar boundaries, providing a highly realistic depth of field. The World's First Consumer AI Real-Time 8K Holographic Display (32") meanwhile combines AI rendering and real-time 3D reconstruction with glasses-free 3D technology to break through the screen barrier and deliver immersive on-site presence. In e-paper displays, the E-Paper Signage Display (28.5") is TCL CSOT's first electronic paper display to integrate IGZO technology, enabling clear, vivid visuals with rich color and crisp detail. Boasting outstanding battery life via zero-power refresh, its anti-glare, flicker-free design remains comfortable to view even in bright outdoor light, supporting a more eye-friendly viewing experience.

APEX Continues to Raise the Bar for What a Great Display Can Be

From IJP OLED displays to zero-power e-paper, TCL CSOT is driving progress in four key areas through APEX: image quality, visual health, sustainability, and form factor innovation. Behind this lies ongoing breakthroughs in technologies including FMM OLED, IJP OLED, LCD, Micro LED, and more that are broadening the capabilities and experiences that define a great display.

At IFA 2026, these advances are on full show across a range of products and exhibitions. In image quality, APEX Pixel's Real Stripe RGB pixel arrangement technology brings a new level of color accuracy to IJP OLED. For visual health, anti-glare (AG) technology reduces glare for more comfortable mobile screen use without compromising image quality. For sustainability, IGZO oxide technology enables e-paper to display static content without consuming power, offering an ultra-low-power display solution for commercial applications. Supporting form factor innovation, AI-powered real-time 3D reconstruction combined with glasses-free 3D technology expands viewing from watching in 2D to interacting in 3D. Together, these innovations transform TCL CSOT's technological expertise into visible differences in image quality, visual comfort, and sustainability, turning a great display from a set of specifications into a real-world choice consumers can see and experience for themselves.

At IFA 2026 and beyond, TCL CSOT will continue to collaborate with partners worldwide to drive innovation and accelerate the transition of cutting-edge display technologies into products that shape the way people watch and interact every day.

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