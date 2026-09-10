TCL Technology Group Corporation: TCL Named One of TIME's World's Best Companies 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL has been named one of TIME's World's Best Companies for 2026, joining the annual list compiled by TIME and Statista based on an independent survey of 200,000 employees across more than 50 countries. TCL's selection on the prestigious list follows strong overall performance across employee satisfaction, financial strength, and ESG performance, reflecting TCL's long-term commitment to delivering sustainable growth driven by world-class talent.

The annual ranking assesses companies worldwide based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, financial stability, and sustainability transparency, providing a comprehensive view of long-term performance.

For TCL, the recognition highlights its continued progress in three areas central to its global development: empowering people through an inclusive workplace, delivering high-quality growth through global operations, and embedding sustainability into its long-term strategy. As TCL marks its 45th anniversary this year, it remains committed to advancing technological innovation and creating sustainable value for customers and communities worldwide.

Empowering people through an inclusive global workplace

At TCL, people are the foundation of its global competitiveness. Attracting and developing world-class talent is core to TCL's global leadership, as it continues to build a diverse and inclusive workplace that supports employees' professional growth. As part of this, TCL continues to make the workplace a platform where talent can grow in step with the global industry by providing opportunities to work across markets and sectors. Beyond the workplace, TCL extends its commitment to inclusion and empowerment through global initiatives including TCLforHer and TCLYoung. Launched in 2021, TCLforHer empowers women through technology, sports and education, while TCLYoung, launched in 2022, encourages younger generations to pursue their passions, embrace creativity and challenge boundaries. TCL is also proud of its commitment to workplace safety, maintaining a record of zero major workplace safety incidents across its global operations in recent years.

Delivering high-quality growth through globalized operations

TCL continued to deliver strong financial performance in 2025 across its two major business groups. TCL Technology recorded revenue of approximately US$27 billion, up 11.7% year on year, while TCL Industries reported revenue of approximately US$24.9 billion, an increase of 13.8%. Also in 2025, overseas revenue exceeded US$24.93 billion, representing average annual growth of more than 18.3% over the past five years.

TCL has established a global manufacturing and R&D footprint spanning China, Vietnam, Poland, Mexico and Brazil, with operations in more than 160 countries and regions, strengthening its ability to serve customers worldwide and advance innovation.

Embedding sustainability into long-term growth

Sustainability is an integral part of TCL's long-term development strategy. TCL has published ESG and corporate social responsibility reports for 17 consecutive years and is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

In 2025, TCL completed a US$200 million sustainability-linked syndicated loan-the first of its kind in the display panel industry-linking sustainability performance more closely with financial value. It is also advancing innovation in displays and clean energy, which are helping drive the global transition toward carbon neutrality.

"Being named one of TIME's World's Best Companies is another major recognition of TCL's commitment to technological leadership and responsible growth for 45 years," said a TCL representative. "Being a world leader means building lasting competitive advantages in both innovation and sustainable growth-and at the heart of these two lies our people and talent. As our global development continues, we look forward to more outstanding professionals joining TCL to develop their careers and make an impact globally."

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-is dedicated to empowering smarter, healthier lifestyles through next-generation experiences. Operating through two independent entities, TCL Industries and TCL Technology, TCL delivers innovative solutions spanning TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy.

Today, with 50 R&D centers and 47 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, reinforcing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

https://www.tcl.com/global/en

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