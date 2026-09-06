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WKN: A0M6UD | ISIN: CNE000001GL8 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
06.09.2026 12:18 Uhr
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TCL Technology Group Corporation: TCL Inspires Her Greatness at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026

As a FIBA Global Partner, TCL brings TCLforHer to life through technology-enabled fan experiences that celebrate women athletes, connect fans, and extend the energy of the game beyond the court.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 takes place in Berlin this September, with the world's top women's basketball teams competing on the sport's biggest stage. As a FIBA Global Partner, TCL is bringing its TCLforHer initiative to life at the tournament with a series of technology-enabled fan experiences that let standout performances by women athletes be seen, shared and celebrated by audiences worldwide.

With the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 taking place in Berlin alongside IFA 2026, TCL is using this rare meeting of global sport and consumer technology to connect the energy of the court with the future of smart living.

"The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is a powerful platform for celebrating the confidence, resilience and teamwork that define women's basketball," said Wei Xue, Vice President and ESG Director of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "Through TCLforHer and our partnership with FIBA, TCL is using technology not only to enhance the fan experience, but also to help the stories and achievements of women athletes inspire more women around the world."

TCLforHer Champions Women's Sport On and Off the Court

During the tournament, the TCL Player of the Game award will honor standout performances across 36 games, recognizing the skill, strength, leadership and resilience shown on the court.

Beyond the court, TCL's commitment to celebrating women's achievements extends through TCLforHer, a global initiative launched in 2021 that brings together technology, sport, and education to support women's personal development. Through FIBA's "Her World, Her Rules," TCL encourages girls and women to build confidence, challenge limitations and pursue their potential through sport.

From the Court to the Living Room, TCL Brings Elite Sport Closer to Fans

TCL's support is visible throughout the tournament through courtside advertising boards, on-court decals, media backdrops and a dedicated fan interactive booth at Berlin Arena, while fan activations-including TCL Lucky Frame, giant TIFO display and TV giveaways-turn live game highlights into memorable fan moments.

Outside the arena, TCL is extending the passion of the game to home entertainment and mobile through TVs, RayNeo glasses, and mobile devices. Whether watching the game on a large living-room screen, exploring more personal viewing through wearable displays, or following and sharing moments on mobile devices, TCL is bringing the game's energy into more everyday settings through a richer range of on-screen experiences.

Inspiring Greatness Through Global Sports Engagement

Sport is a key pillar of TCL's global brand strategy and a shared language through which it creates emotional connections with audiences across cultures. Spanning football, basketball, American football, esports, and more, TCL is building a global partnership network that connects fans with world-class sport.

As an Official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner and FIBA Global Partner, TCL brings international sporting moments into everyday life through its display technologies, smart home appliances, and smart living experiences. Beyond these global sports platforms, TCL is also connecting with fans locally through football partnerships with major European national teams and clubs, creating more everyday touchpoints for fans to experience their favorite sports and teams. Together, these partnerships help TCL bring fans closer to their favorite athletes and teams, igniting more moments that Inspire Greatness every day.

About TCL

Founded in 1981,?TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-is dedicated to empowering smarter, healthier lifestyles through next-generation experiences. Operating through two independent entities, TCL Industries and TCL Technology, TCL delivers innovative solutions spanning TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy.

Today, with 50 R&D centers and 47 manufacturing bases globally,?TCL?operates in over 160 countries and regions, reinforcing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness,?TCL?has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

https://www.tcl.com/global/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-inspires-her-greatness-at-the-fiba-womens-basketball-world-cup-2026-302870794.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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