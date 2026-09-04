Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUTE | ISIN: US89686D3035 | Ticker-Symbol: TVA0
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 18:33
5,200 Euro
-6,31 % -0,350
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1505,25022:25
5,1505,20021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2026 22:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

trivago N.V.: Dr. Wolf Schmuhl, Vesting of Restricted Share Units.

trivago N.V.: Dr. Wolf Schmuhl, Vesting of Restricted Share Units.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
04. Sep 2026 / 22:02 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Dr.
First name Wolf
Last name Schmuhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

trivago N.V.

b) LEI

391200MJ56OU7D3JM080

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN US89686D3035

b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of Restricted Share Units.
Transaction linked to the exercise of a share option programme Transaction under an employee share participation programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
5.1 USD 65,132.10 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
5.1 USD 65,132.10 USD

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

15.08.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company trivago N.V.
Kesselstraße 5 - 7
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet https://www.trivago.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.