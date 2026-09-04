trivago N.V.: Brandon Pedersen, Vesting of Restricted Share Units.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
04. Sep 2026 / 22:02 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title
|First name
|Brandon
|Last name
|Pedersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|trivago N.V.
b) LEI
|391200MJ56OU7D3JM080
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Derivative
|ISIN
|US89686D3035
b) Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of Restricted Share Units.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of a share option programme
|Transaction under an employee share participation programme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5.1 USD
|68,202.30 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|5.1 USD
|68,202.30 USD
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|15.08.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|trivago N.V.
|Kesselstraße 5 - 7
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.trivago.com/