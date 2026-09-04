trivago N.V.: Dr. Joana Carena Breidenbach, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

04. Sep 2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Dr. First name Joana Carena Last name Breidenbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

trivago N.V.

b) LEI

391200MJ56OU7D3JM080

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Derivative ISIN US89686D3035

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction linked to the exercise of a share option programme Transaction under an employee share participation programme

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.30 EUR 10,500 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.30 EUR 10,500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

10.08.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Name Nasdaq MIC XNAS

End of message

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