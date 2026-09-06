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WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 21:19
11,210 Euro
+0,07 % +0,008
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,05811,23605.09.
11,10811,29404.09.
PR Newswire
06.09.2026 11:12 Uhr
49 Leser
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Midea Unveils VitaBreeze: An AC Beyond Cooling and Heating

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea is set to revolutionize home climate control with the launch of VitaBreeze, its newest air conditioning system designed to deliver truly personalized comfort across every corner of the room and season. The product makes its global debut at IFA 2026 and will be available across Europe from early 2027.

A New Era of Adaptive Comfort

Modern households demand more than basic heating and cooling. Today's consumers expect intelligent systems that adapt to their lifestyles, reduce energy consumption, and maintain optimal indoor conditions year-round. VitaBreeze answers this call with a suite of innovative technologies that transform how we experience indoor climate.

Whether directing cool air precisely where needed during yoga practice or eliminating drafts while relaxing on the sofa, VitaBreeze responds to individual preferences with unprecedented flexibility. The system recognizes that comfort extends beyond temperature control-it's about balancing humidity levels that vary by season and location, ensuring children's rooms remain cozy even during dehumidification on rainy days.

Breakthrough Technologies

AirGrid Intelligence: VitaBreeze maps room layouts and enables visual airflow control via smartphone. Users can direct air exactly where they want it, making climate management intuitive and engaging.

Wide-Angle Coverage: An extra-wide distribution angle ensures every corner receives consistent conditioning, while intelligent person detection allows airflow to follow or avoid occupants based on preference.

Breezeless Pro Evolution: The latest generation of Midea's signature draft-free technology increases air outlet area by 30%, dispersing cool air through strategically arranged micro-perforations to create gentle, multi-directional breezes without uncomfortable direct blasts-delivering full cooling performance instantly upon startup.

ClimaBalance Precision: Unlike traditional dehumidification that inadvertently lowers room temperature, this function maintains precise thermal stability while actively removing excess moisture, ensuring consistent comfort without compromise.

ECOMASTER 2.0 Efficiency: Building on Midea's patented algorithm, this predictive climate control system optimizes energy use by responding to current and anticipated conditions with proactive micro-adjustments. By eliminating energy waste at the micro-level, it achieves exceptional overall efficiency.

Designed for European Homes

VitaBreeze combines cutting-edge technology with contemporary aesthetics, featuring softer edges and refined styling that seamlessly integrates with modern interior design, reflecting Midea's commitment to the European market's aesthetic preferences.

Discover the future of personalized climate management at IFA 2026. VitaBreeze arrives in European homes in early 2027.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-unveils-vitabreeze-an-ac-beyond-cooling-and-heating-302870787.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.