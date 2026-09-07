

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ORIX Corporation (IX, 8591.T), a Japanese financial services company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with the shareholders of Taihei Trading Company Limited and its affiliated firms to acquire these companies. Taihei Trading is a provider of construction machinery and heavy equipment.



The transaction is anticipated to be closed by the end of October.



'ORIX will combine its deep knowledge in financial services and asset management with Taihei Trading's expertise in construction machinery asset valuation and sales to strengthen its financing business in the construction machinery sector,' the company said.



ORIX also aims to boost its operating lease business as well as the asset management business by utilizing external investor funds.



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