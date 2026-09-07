

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, a subsidiary of the Sony Group Corporation (SONA.F, 0L83.L, SONY, 6758.T) and Saudi Aramco, officially the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, have announced that they have inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding, or MoU, to boost industrial AI capabilities through the application of sensing, AI, and other technologies.



Yoshinobu Takanuki, Chief Strategy Officer, Sony Semiconductor, said: 'As industrial AI continues to evolve, we believe that the advancement and convergence of sensing technologies and AI will play a critical role in driving innovation across industrial fields. We expect this collaboration will further expand the application of Sony's vision-sensing and AI technologies and help create new.'



The partnership will combine Sony's sensing and AI technologies with Aramco's industrial data, operational experience, established infrastructure, and portfolio of real-world industrial use cases.



The companies jointly aim to co-develop innovative solutions that enhance situational understanding and response effectiveness in industrial operations.



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