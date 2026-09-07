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WKN: A42D5Z | ISIN: FI4000602958 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1H
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 08:02
9,330 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
SAVOX COMMUNICATIONS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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SAVOX COMMUNICATIONS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Savox Communications Oy: Tomi Kankainen appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Team of Savox Communications Plc

Savox Communications Plc | Stock Exchange Release | September 07, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Tomi Kankainen appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Team of Savox Communications Plc

Tomi Kankainen (M.Sc. (Tech.), M.A.) has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the Management Team of Savox Communications Plc effective 21 September 2026. He will report to President and CEO Jerry Kettunen.

Kankainen joins Savox from XD Solutions Ltd, where he has served as Director of the Digital Defence Ecosystem (DDE) programme. He previously held the position of SVP, Products & Technologies at Savox Communications. He has extensive experience in technology leadership, product development and digitalization within the defence and security sectors.
"It is a pleasure to welcome Tomi back to Savox. His experience in technology development and the defence and security sectors will support the execution of Savox's strategy and its long-term growth," says Jerry Kettunen, President and CEO of Savox Communications Plc.

For further information:
Jerry Kettunen
CEO
tel. +358 40 044 4615

Additional information on Tomi Kankainen's professional background is available on
linkedin.com/in/tomikankainen/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.