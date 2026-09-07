Savox Communications Oy: Tomi Kankainen appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Team of Savox Communications Plc

Savox Communications Plc | Stock Exchange Release | September 07, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Tomi Kankainen appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Team of Savox Communications Plc

Tomi Kankainen (M.Sc. (Tech.), M.A.) has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a member of the Management Team of Savox Communications Plc effective 21 September 2026. He will report to President and CEO Jerry Kettunen.



Kankainen joins Savox from XD Solutions Ltd, where he has served as Director of the Digital Defence Ecosystem (DDE) programme. He previously held the position of SVP, Products & Technologies at Savox Communications. He has extensive experience in technology leadership, product development and digitalization within the defence and security sectors.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Tomi back to Savox. His experience in technology development and the defence and security sectors will support the execution of Savox's strategy and its long-term growth," says Jerry Kettunen, President and CEO of Savox Communications Plc.



For further information:

Jerry Kettunen

CEO

tel. +358 40 044 4615



Additional information on Tomi Kankainen's professional background is available on

linkedin.com/in/tomikankainen/

