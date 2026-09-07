Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An's Hang Seng Sustainability Rating Upgraded to A+ in 2026

Rating Improves for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among Top 10% of Financials, Demonstrating Strong Sustainability Performance

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) has been upgraded from A to A+ in the 2026 Sustainability Rating released by Hang Seng Indexes Company, marking an improvement for the third consecutive year. The upgrade recognizes Ping An's outstanding achievements in environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance, reinforcing the Group's leading position in sustainability.

In the latest assessment:

Ping An's A-share (601318) ranked among the top 10% of companies in the A-shares universe and the top 10% of financial companies.

Ping An's H-share (02318) ranked among the top 20% of companies in the Hong Kong-listed universe and the top 10% of financial companies.

The Hang Seng Sustainability Rating assesses corporate ESG performance and provides a reference benchmark for sustainable investment, serving as the primary constituent screening criterion for the compilation of Hang Seng Sustainability Indexes. The latest assessment covered 636 Hong Kong-listed constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index and 1,562 A-share constituents of the Hang Seng China A (Investable) Index.

In recognition of its strong sustainability performance, Ping An has been included as a constituent of seven major Hang Seng sustainability indexes, including the Hang Seng (Mainland and HK) Corporate Sustainability Index (HSMHSUS), Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB), Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Index (HSCASUS) and Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSCASUSB).

Richard Sheng, Board Secretary of Ping An, said: "We consider sustainability an important development strategy and a core competitive strength of Ping An. Guided by customer needs, Ping An continues to advance its technology-enabled 'integrated finance + health and senior care' dual-pronged strategy, while strengthening corporate governance and risk management and promoting green and low-carbon development. Through these efforts, Ping An creates long-term, sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders and society."

Strong Corporate Governance Supports Stable Operations; Cash Dividends Increase for More Than a Decade

Over the past 38 years, Ping An has established a professional Board structure with clearly defined responsibilities and standardized operating procedures. This robust governance framework supports the Group's long-term, stable development and continued value creation for customers, shareholders, employees and society. In the first half of 2026, the Group further strengthened its operating fundamentals. Revenue reached RMB575.138 billion, up 15.0% year-on-year. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 8.3% year-on-year to RMB84.196 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased significantly by 36.1% year-on-year to RMB92.585 billion. Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company reached RMB1,028.084 billion, up 2.8% from the beginning of the year. The Group will pay an interim cash dividend of RMB0.98 per share, up 3.2% year-on-year. Ping An's cash dividend has increased for more than a decade, demonstrating the Group's commitment to long-term development and stable value creation for shareholders.

Advancing the "Integrated Finance + Health and Senior Care" Dual-pronged Strategy to Respond to an Aging Society

As household wealth rises in an aging population, Mainland Chinese customers are seeking a broader range of wealth management, healthcare and senior care services. Ping An continues to advance its "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, providing comprehensive solutions through its "one customer, multiple accounts, multiple products and one-stop services" model and delivering cost-effective healthcare and senior care services. As of June 30, 2026, Ping An had 253 million retail customers. The retention rate of customers holding three or more categories of products reached 99%, while customers who had been with Ping An for five years or more accounted for 76.6% of the total. In the first half of 2026, 11.51 million Ping An Life customers accessed healthcare and senior care services, while Ping An's AI Doctor recorded more than 9.7 million users. As of June 30, 2026, more than 320,000 customers were eligible for Ping An's home-based senior care services.

Technology-Driven Service Upgrades Enhance Customer Experience

Ping An has launched an AI-powered "Express Service" platform and introduced Mainland China's first AI financial assistant that enables users to "get things done driven by one prompt." By connecting multiple Ping An applications and service scenarios, the platform brings together more than 300 digital services and enables customers to access a wide range of services through a single- entry point. In the first half of 2026, Ping An provided AI-enabled inquiry, consultation and processing across 88% of the Group's business scenarios, serving approximately 90 million monthly active customers as a reliable AI assistant. Ping An also upgraded Global Emergency Assistance Service enabled "one action-triggered emergency response in 233 countries and regions. In the first half of 2026, the service handled more than 1,500 assistance requests, provided cross-border medical transportation for 87 customers and helped 36 customers in high-risk areas of the Middle East return safely to Mainland China.

Strengthening Proactive Risk Prevention to Create Sustainable Business Value

Ping An continues to create sustainable business value by advancing risk reduction, extending insurance protection from post-incident claims settlement to proactive risk prevention. In the first half of 2026, Ping An helped customers avoid losses totalling RMB212 million, issued 177,000 natural disaster alerts and served 120 million customers. Through its proprietary "EagleX Risk Mitigation Service Platform", Ping An provided safety monitoring across 17 types of scenarios, serving more than 29,000 enterprises, addressing 7,892 safety risks and preventing 66 major safety incidents. In addition, Ping An's "Traffic Lights" Road Safety Public Welfare Program has covered 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across Mainland China. Under the program, Ping An has donated more than 40,000 traffic safety facilities, including traffic lights and speed bumps, and renovated more than 4,400 high-risk road sections, significantly reducing accident rates and establishing a replicable and scalable model for rural road safety management.

Advancing Green Finance and Accelerating the Low-Carbon Transformation of Operations

Ping An integrates green development principles into its core businesses. As of June 30, 2026, green investment of Ping An's insurance funds reached RMB647.550 billion, while green loan balance totalled RMB273.416 billion. In the first half of 2026, green insurance premium income reached RMB41.346 billion. Alongside the development of green finance, the Group continued to advance the low-carbon transformation of its operations and make steady progress toward its 2030 operational carbon neutrality target. In 2025, the Group's operational carbon emissions decreased by 16% compared with 2024.

Looking ahead, Ping An will continue to advance its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy. The Group will further enhance its operational capabilities, strengthen its growth drivers and drive continued service innovation. Guided by its commitment to pursuing "higher-value growth and creating value through services," Ping An will leverage its sustainability capabilities and professional strengths to support high-quality business development and create long-term, sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders and society.

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For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

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