Volati AB: New CEO of Volati's business area Corroventa

Christian Engvall will assume the role of CEO of Corroventa on 19 October 2026 and will at the same time join Volati's Group Management. He joins from Latour-owned Hultafors Group, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Business Unit Hultafors.

Christian Engvall has many years of experience in sales, business development and M&A from several international roles within Hultafors Group, including VP Strategy and M&A, Commercial Director of Hardware Division Europe and Managing Director of the Polish operations.

As Christian Engvall assumes the role of CEO, Gregorio Zuazu Vela, interim CEO of Corroventa, will return to his previous role as CFO. During his time as CEO, Gregorio completed Corroventa's first add-on acquisition -Tramex, a leader in the design and manufacture of professional moisture meters - broadening Corroventa's offering in moisture detection and control within the water damage restoration and construction markets.

"Christian Engvall has the international sales and business development experience that Corroventa needs in its next phase. I am pleased to welcome him as CEO. Gregorio Zuazu Vela has done an excellent job as interim CEO, not least in connection with the acquisition of Tramex," comments Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317



For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se



About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Volati operates in 18 countries, has approximately 1,700 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 4.3 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.