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WKN: A2DHFL | ISIN: SE0009143662 | Ticker-Symbol: VOG
Stuttgart
07.09.26 | 10:03
2,220 Euro
+2,07 % +0,045
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
VOLATI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLATI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0752,48010:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 10:00 Uhr
111 Leser
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Volati AB: New CEO of Volati's business area Corroventa

Christian Engvall will assume the role of CEO of Corroventa on 19 October 2026 and will at the same time join Volati's Group Management. He joins from Latour-owned Hultafors Group, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Business Unit Hultafors.

Christian Engvall has many years of experience in sales, business development and M&A from several international roles within Hultafors Group, including VP Strategy and M&A, Commercial Director of Hardware Division Europe and Managing Director of the Polish operations.

As Christian Engvall assumes the role of CEO, Gregorio Zuazu Vela, interim CEO of Corroventa, will return to his previous role as CFO. During his time as CEO, Gregorio completed Corroventa's first add-on acquisition -Tramex, a leader in the design and manufacture of professional moisture meters - broadening Corroventa's offering in moisture detection and control within the water damage restoration and construction markets.

"Christian Engvall has the international sales and business development experience that Corroventa needs in its next phase. I am pleased to welcome him as CEO. Gregorio Zuazu Vela has done an excellent job as interim CEO, not least in connection with the acquisition of Tramex," comments Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

Volati AB (publ)
Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm
Tel: +46 8 21 68 40
Email: info@volati.se
Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

About Volati
Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Volati operates in 18 countries, has approximately 1,700 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 4.3 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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