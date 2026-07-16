Volati AB: Volati acquires Tramex

Volati has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Tramex, a leader in the design and manufacture of professional moisture meters. The acquisition marks the first add-on for Corroventa, broadening the platform's offering in moisture detection and control within the water damage restoration and construction markets. Tramex has annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 million and an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 20 percent, contributing to strengthened margins for Corroventa.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in County Wicklow, Ireland, Tramex has a strong heritage of innovation and developed the world's first non-destructive moisture meters. Its broad, high-quality product portfolio spans building inspection, flooring, roofing, water damage restoration, indoor air quality, and wood and concrete applications, backed by strong customer service and technical expertise. Tramex adds a comprehensive range of measurement instruments to the platform, while Corroventa contributes reliable drying solutions.

"For Corroventa, this acquisition is an important step in strengthening our platform and expanding our capabilities within moisture detection and control. The combination of strong premium brands, complementary offerings, and shared expertise creates a compelling value proposition for our customers," says Gregorio Zuazu Vela, Interim CEO of Corroventa.

"This is the first add-on acquisition for Corroventa and an important milestone. It shows our model at work, strengthening our platforms with complementary businesses like Tramex," comments Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

Acquisitions are a central part of Volati's strategy for creating long-term value. The ambition is to develop the businesses into larger and stronger platforms through organic growth, operational improvements, and add-on acquisitions, both in the Nordics and the rest of Europe. Tramex is Volati's third add-on acquisition in the past twelve months; together, these acquisitions have added approximately SEK 575 million in annual revenue.

The acquisition is financed through Volati's existing credit facilities, with closing on 16 July 2026.

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

Gregorio Zuazu Vela, Interim CEO Corroventa, +46 70 565 74 76, gregorio.zuazu@corroventa.se

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Volati operates in 18 countries, has approximately 1,700 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 4.3 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.