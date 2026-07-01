Volati AB: Volati acquires NicEtikett

Volati has signed an agreement for an asset acquisition of the label business NicEtikett AB (NicEtikett). The acquisition is an add-on acquisition to Ettiketto Group, strengthening its presence in the Swedish market. NicEtikett generated revenue of approximately SEK 35 million in 2025.

NicEtikett is a Swedish supplier of high-quality labels, serving both Swedish and international customers in sectors including e-commerce and logistics, and food and beverage.

"NicEtikett has, in a short period of time, established itself as an interesting player in the Swedish market. It is a business that complements our current platform very well, with an attractive customer base and clear synergies with our operations in Sweden, creating favorable conditions for strong profitability development," says Klara Svedberg, CEO of Ettiketto Group.

"We are seeing continued solid acquisition activity across our platforms, which creates good conditions for add-on acquisitions going forward. The acquisition of NicEtikett is a welcome addition to Ettiketto Group, which continues to develop in line with our ambition to build a scalable European platform within label solutions," comments Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

Growth through acquisitions is a central part of Volati's strategy for creating long-term value growth. The ambition is to develop the businesses into larger and stronger platforms through organic growth, operational improvements, and add-on acquisitions, both in the Nordics and the rest of Europe. The acquisition of NicEtikett is Volati's second add-on acquisition in the past twelve months, which has added approximately SEK 485 million in annual revenue.

The acquisition is financed through Volati's existing credit facilities, and closing is planned to take place during July 2026.

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

Klara Svedberg, CEO Ettiketto Group, +46 73 325 10 23, klara.svedberg@ettikettogroup.com

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Volati operates in 18 countries, has approximately 1,700 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 4.3 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.