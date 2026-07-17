Volati AB: Volati Interim Report January-June 2026

Strong cash flow creates the conditions for continued value creation

During the second quarter, net sales increased by 11 percent to SEK 1,335 million, reflecting acquisitive growth in Ettiketto Group and a strong performance in Communication. EBITA amounted to SEK 91 million, compared with 132 million for the same quarter of the previous year. The decline was primarily attributable to weak earnings in S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 163 million and the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio decreased to 2.9x. The strong cash flow during the quarter enabled two further add-on acquisitions.

Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the interim report in its entirety.

Quarter April-June 2026

Net sales increased by 11 percent to SEK 1,335 (1,201) million.

EBITA decreased by 31 percent to SEK 91 (132) million.

Profit after tax decreased by 48 percent to SEK 37 (71) million.

Earnings per ordinary share for continuing operations decreased by 57 percent to SEK 0.29 (0.68).

Period January-June 2026

Net sales increased by 7 percent to SEK 2,355 (2,194) million.

EBITA decreased by 30 percent to SEK 133 (189) million.

Profit after tax decreased by 46 percent to SEK 42 (77) million.

Earnings per ordinary share for continuing operations decreased by 84 percent to SEK 0.09 (0.54).

Events during and after the reporting period

On 21 April, it was decided to revise the current segment reporting to comprise five business areas rather than three.

On 29 April, the AGM approved the distribution of all Volati's shares in subsidiary Salix Group to Volati's ordinary shareholders.

On 4 June, Max Lagerstedt was appointed new CEO of Volati's business area S:t Eriks Group.

On 15 June, Volati distributed all shares in its subsidiary Salix Group to its shareholders, and Salix Group began trading as an independent listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

On 1 July, an agreement was signed to acquire NicEtikett AB's label business as an add-on acquisition for Ettiketto Group, strengthening the business area's position in Sweden. NicEtikett AB's 2025 sales were approximately SEK 35 million.

On 16 July, Tramex was acquired as an add-on acquisition for Corroventa, broadening the offering in moisture detection and moisture control for the water damage restoration and construction markets. Tramex has annual sales of approximately SEK 90 million.

Conference call

CEO Andreas Stenbäck and CFO Charlotta Nyberg will present the interim report in a conference call starting at 9.00 a.m. on 17 July. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/q2-2026/

The conference call (opportunity for oral questions) can be accessed at:

Phone number +46 8 505 20 017, Meeting ID 828 7120 4396, followed by #, *9 to ask a question. To withdraw the question, you can do so by pressing *9.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

Charlotta Nyberg, CFO Volati AB, +46 72 083 34 02, charlotta.nyberg@volati.se

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Volati operates in 18 countries, has approximately 1,800 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

This information is information that Volati AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:45 CEST.