Volati AB: Salix Group holds Capital Markets Day, and Volati and Salix Group comment on their capital structure in connection with Salix Group's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

In connection with Salix Group AB ("Salix Group") today hosting its first Capital Markets Day as a step towards becoming a separately listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm, Volati AB ("Volati") and Salix Group comment on their respective capital structures and financial positions following the distribution.

Salix Group is hosting its Capital Markets Day today at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm. During the day, an in-depth review will be given of Salix Group's business areas, prioritised customer segments, strategic direction, and financial profile and targets as a separately listed company. The presentation and a recording from the day will subsequently be made available on Salix Group's website.

Volati's Annual General Meeting resolved on 29 April 2026 to distribute all of Volati's shares in its subsidiary Salix Group to Volati's ordinary shareholders. The first day of trading in Salix Group is expected to be 15 June 2026, and the first day of trading in Volati's ordinary share without the right to receive shares in Salix Group is 10 June 2026. Volati's preference shares are not affected by the distribution.

Ahead of the separate listing, the leverage ratios of Volati and Salix Group have been harmonised so that both companies display a comparable level of leverage. The aim is to ensure a balanced and well-founded capital structure in each company as standalone entities. Both Volati's and Salix Group's respective leverage ratios are expected to remain in line with each company's respective financial targets following the separate listing of Salix Group.

In addition, Volati and Salix Group have each separately entered into new financing agreements with Nordea and SEB, which will take effect in connection with the separate listing on 15 June 2026. The terms of the agreements are largely unchanged, reflecting the banks' continued confidence in each company. As part of the refinancing, the total credit facility has been increased by SEK 1.35 billion to a total of SEK 5 billion, equally divided between Volati and Salix Group. The expanded credit facility provides financial flexibility to support continued acquisition-driven growth in both companies.

Further information about the listing and distribution of Salix Group, including the prospectus, information brochure, key dates and events, is available on Volati's website, www.volati.se/en/investors/distribution-salix-group, and on Salix Group's website, www.salixgroup.se/en/investors/private-listing-salix-group/.

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

Salix Group AB

Propellergatan 2

211 15, Malmö

Corp. reg. no.: 559016-1500

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Wahlén, Chairman of the Board of Volati AB, +46 70 699 96 76, patrik.wahlen@volati.se

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

Martin Hansson, CEO Salix Group, +46 73 345 12 25, martin.hansson@salixgroup.se

Frida Foreby, Investor Relations Manager, Salix Group, +46 73 062 53 02, frida.foreby@salixgroup.se

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Salix Group is reported as a discontinued operation ahead of a separate listing expected to take effect on 15 June 2026. Volati operates in 20 countries, has approximately 2,400 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.5 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

About Salix Group

Salix Group is a Nordic B2B trade and distribution platform with strong proprietary brands within building-related products, packaging, home & garden, and forestry & agriculture. The group consists of some twenty well-established niche companies with leading positions in their respective sub-markets. Salix Group was formed within the Volati group and is planned to be listed as an independent company on Nasdaq Stockholm on 15 June 2026. Further information is available at www.salixgroup.se.