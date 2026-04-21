Volati AB: Volati announces new segment structure

Volati today announces a revised segment reporting structure ahead of the proposed separate listing of Salix Group. The company is moving from three to five business areas: Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. The new business area structure will be reported for the first time in the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, to be published on 29 April. The comparative figures in the consolidated income statement in the quarterly report will be restated in accordance with the new business area structure, and the Salix Group business area will be reported as a discontinued operation.

Volati is updating its segments whereby Salix Group is removed as a business area and will instead be reported as a discontinued operation. Following a potential separate listing of Salix Group, Volati will consist of five distinct platforms. The business model will continue to focus on creating the best conditions for these platforms to grow long term, including through value-creating add-on acquisitions. The platforms previously reported within the Industry business area will going forward each be reported separately as business areas. The new structure enhances transparency for investors and will facilitate a deeper understanding of the platforms' development and potential.

"Volati drives long-term growth across our platforms through a combination of organic growth, operational improvements and add-on acquisitions. The proposed separate listing of Salix Group enables increased focus and clearer resource allocation to our remaining platforms, creating the conditions for Volati's long-term value growth. The new business area structure clarifies our focus on platforms and enhances transparency towards the equity market, while I also have the privilege of expanding Volati's management team," comments Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

As part of the new business area structure, Volati's management team will be expanded and consist of the following individuals:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati

Charlotta Nyberg, CFO Volati

Åsa Holmgren, Strategic HR Volati

Rikard Ahlin, CEO Ettiketto Group

Andreas Westholm, CEO Communication

Gregorio Zuazu Vela, interim CEO Corroventa

Magnus Ström, CEO S:t Eriks Group

Sofia Svensson, CEO Tornum Group

Further information on the new segment structure is available on Volati's website, www.volati.se/en/investors/new-segment-structure-2026

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Salix Group is reported as a discontinued operation ahead of a potential separate listing. Volati operates in 20 countries, has approximately 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.4 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.