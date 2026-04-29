Volati AB: Volati Interim Report January-March 2026

Well positioned for value growth

Net sales increased by 3 percent in the quarter, both including and excluding Salix Group, which is reported as a discontinued operation. EBITA including Salix Group decreased by 3 percent to SEK 131 million. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, primarily attributable to the ongoing separate listing process, EBITA increased by 4 percent, driven mainly by profit growth of 37 percent in Salix Group and 18 percent in Ettiketto Group. Volati's profit after tax including Salix Group increased by 64 percent and earnings per ordinary share by 166 percent.

Andreas Stenbäck, President and CEO

For the full CEO-comment, see the interim report in its entirety.

Quarter January-March 2026

Volati including Salix Group

Net sales increased by 3 percent to SEK 2,063 (2,001) million.

EBITA decreased by 3 percent to SEK 131 (135) million.

Profit after tax increased by 64 percent to SEK 45 (28) million.

Earnings per ordinary share increased by 166 percent to SEK 0.32 (0.12).

Volati excluding Salix Group

Net sales increased by 3 percent to SEK 1,020 (993) million.

EBITA decreased by 27 percent to SEK 41 (56) million.

Profit after tax decreased by 12 percent to SEK 5 (6) million.

Earnings per ordinary share decreased by 16 percent to SEK -0.16 (-0.14).

Events during and after the reporting period

In April, a decision was made to revise the current segment reporting to comprise five business areas, compared with three previously.

The Board of Directors has proposed the distribution and separate listing of Salix Group at the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026. As a result, Salix Group is reported as a discontinued operation, and related balance sheet items are presented separately as assets and liabilities held for distribution, in accordance with IFRS 5.

In January 2026, all shares in Interket Group were acquired, an add-on acquisition for Ettiketto Group. Interket Group is a leading supplier of self-adhesive label solutions, with annual sales of SEK 450 million. Through the acquisition, Ettiketto Group has established a presence in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, while also strengthening its presence in Germany and Sweden.

In March 2026, Klara Svedberg was appointed as the new CEO of Volati's business area Ettiketto Group, with effect from 1 June 2026. The previous CEO, Rikard Ahlin, will assume the role of Deputy CEO.

On 1 April, Laydex Building Solutions (Laydex) was acquired as an add-on acquisition for Salix Group. Laydex is a market-leading supplier of building materials in Ireland, with a strong portfolio of proprietary and third-party brands and annual sales of SEK 480 million.

Conference call

CEO Andreas Stenbäck will present the interim report with Martin Hansson, Salix Group CEO, in a conference call on 29 April at 09.00. The presentation will be conducted in English.

For a webcast of the conference call (opportunity for written questions), go to: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/volati/q1-2026/

Telephone number to participate in the conference call: +468 5052 0017 (then dial meeting ID: 825 2425 3202 followed by #). To ask questions, please press *9 on your phone. To withdraw the question, you can do so by pressing *9.

The presentation and webcast will be available on www.volati.se after the conference call.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Ettiketto Group, Communication, Corroventa, S:t Eriks Group and Tornum Group. Salix Group is reported as a discontinued operation ahead of a potential separate listing. Volati operates in 20 countries, has approximately 2,400 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.5 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.

This information is information that Volati AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 07:45 CEST.