Digital Realty Trust, L.P.: Digital Realty Strengthens Nairobi as East Africa Digital Gateway with New Data Center

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty ( NYSE: DLR ), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the opening of the 6.4-megawatt (MW) Nairobi Two Data Center (NBO2), expanding its Nairobi campus. The opening coincides with iColo's transition to the Digital Realty brand in Kenya and Mozambique and expands the company's capacity and interconnection footprint in one of East Africa's most important digital infrastructure markets.

Built alongside Nairobi One (NBO1), NBO2 strengthens a campus designed for cloud, interconnection and data-driven growth in East Africa. Customers can connect to more than 100 networks, two internet exchange points and a satellite teleport, creating a dense ecosystem for content delivery, cross-border connectivity, data sovereignty strategies and resilient digital services. The satellite teleport provides an additional route for connecting locations where terrestrial infrastructure is limited, strengthening options for resilient and geographically distributed connectivity.

"The opening of NBO2 and our transition to Digital Realty are part of one story: the continued growth of Kenya's digital economy and iColo's evolution within a global platform," said Wanja Muriithi, Country General Manager, Kenya. "By combining our strong local ecosystem in Nairobi with Digital Realty's global brand, we are giving customers the ability to grow in Kenya while connecting with the broader communities of carriers, clouds, content providers and enterprises that are shaping the global digital economy."

The announcement comes as cloud adoption, enterprise digitization, data sovereignty requirements and demand for always-on digital services are reshaping infrastructure decisions across East Africa. With additional capacity in Nairobi and deeper interconnection options, Digital Realty will work to ensure that customers keep critical data and applications sovereign while maintaining access to global platforms, partners and routes to market.

"Digital transformation depends on infrastructure that is local, connected and globally scalable," said Marcel Louw, Managing Director, Africa, Digital Realty. "With NBO2 now live, Digital Realty is strengthening Nairobi's position as a gateway for East Africa and extending the value of PlatformDIGITAL® to customers seeking resilient colocation, interconnection and hybrid IT solutions. This campus gives businesses the foundation to bring data, applications and partners closer together, whether they are serving customers in Kenya, across Africa or around the world."

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 267-6822

hcbleasdale@digitalrealty.com

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the African market, development plans in Africa, the company's strategy, expected growth in digital transformation, and customer demand. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.