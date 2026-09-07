BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

August 2026 Share Conversion

7 September 2026

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6.1.13)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 August 2026 Share Conversion Date:

19,876 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

287,545 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for August 2026 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 August 2026.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001