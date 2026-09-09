BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
9 September 2026
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
|Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
|Sterling
|Date of purchase:
|8 September 2026
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|14,817
|Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable):
|4.2249
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
|Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
|Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
|299,779,166 Sterling Shares
|77,941,372 Sterling Shares
|23,415,023 US Dollar Shares
|1,138,707 US Dollar Shares
From 8 September 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 458,784,620.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001