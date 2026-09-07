The LR Health Beauty GmbH, Europe's leading social commerce company for high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products, is strengthening its management team: effective 7 September 2026, Martin Lipp takes over as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and joins the Executive Management Team. In his new role, Martin Lipp will be responsible for Global Controlling Finance, Legal, IT and Operations.

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Martin Lipp, new CFO of the LR Group

"With Martin Lipp, we are gaining a highly experienced international finance executive with extensive expertise in managing and transforming businesses. During the current transition phase, he will enrich the senior management in particular with his strong transformation expertise and excellent know-how in the areas of finance, operations and IT. Together, we will consistently drive forward the implementation of our strategy with a clear focus on profitability, efficiency and sustainable growth," says Jörg Körfer, CEO of the LR Group.

Martin Lipp brings around 20 years of leadership experience in international companies across three continents. Throughout his career, he has led finance organisations in the healthcare, consumer goods, automotive and renewable energy sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO of the Brazilian Correias Mercúrio Group. Prior to this, as CFO of the Schletter Solar Group, an international provider of solar mounting systems, he successfully guided the company through a period of restructuring and transformation and supported its subsequent change of ownership. He has also held senior finance positions at McKesson and Benteler Automotive.

"I am very much looking forward to my new role at LR and the trust placed in me. The company has a strong brand and an attractive business model, which I see as offering significant potential. Together with the management team and our employees, I want to contribute to returning the LR Group to a path of sustainable and profitable growth," says Martin Lipp, new CFO of the LR Group.

LR Group

Operating under the guiding principle "More quality for your life", the LR Group, headquartered in Ahlen, Westphalia, successfully produces and distributes a range of high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetics in 32 countries. As an attractive social commerce company, LR supports personal interaction within its community with efficient digital solutions.

Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a "people business", where people and personal advice take centre stage. In an era of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those seeking greater flexibility, a better work-life balance and increased financial independence.

Processing Aloe Vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the valuable inner leaf is used for its products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of Europe's most modern Aloe Vera production facilities for Aloe Vera drinking gels.

In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which works with local institutions to provide efficient, unbureaucratic support for disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please see our Sustainability Report.

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Public Relations:

LR Global Holding

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone.: 02382 7658-106

E-Mail: a.kellermeyer@LRworld.com

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