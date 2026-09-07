Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Explorer vor nächstem Schritt: Kupfer sichtbar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
07.09.26 | 17:42
14,090 Euro
-1,16 % -0,165
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 25
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,08014,16518:23
14,09014,15518:15
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 17:48 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Music Group N.V. Reports Weekly Transactions under and Completion of its €250 Million Share Buyback Program

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced that in the period from August 31, 2026 up to and including September 4, 2026, a total of 294,340 of its own shares were repurchased by the Company at an average price per share of €14.65 for a total consideration of €4,311,034. These repurchases have been made as part of the Company's additional €250 million share buyback program as announced on August 6, 2026. Up to and including September 4, 2026, a total of 16,552,027 shares were repurchased under the share buyback program for a total consideration of €249,999,946. The Company has now completed the share buyback program.

The Company has published on a weekly basis an overview (in aggregated form) of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://investors.universalmusic.com/share-information/share-buyback/

Cautionary Notice

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations set out in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (each as amended).

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Steven - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investors@umusic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-reports-weekly-transactions-under-and-completion-of-its-250-million-share-buyback-program-302871466.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.