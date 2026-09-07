engcon AB: engcon strenghtens collaboration with OilQuick and Zero Degree in the DACH Region

Strömsund, September 7, 2026

engcon AB has entered into an agreement with OilQuick and Zero Degree that further strengthens the collaboration between the companies in the strategically important DACH market. As part of the agreement, OilQuick and Zero Degree will be granted exclusive rights to distribute engcon products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The purpose of the collaboration is to further strengthen engcon's market position in the region and accelerate the market penetration of tiltrotators in Europe's largest excavator market.

"The DACH region is a very exciting market and Europe's largest market for excavators. By deepening our collaboration with OilQuick and Zero Degree, we are creating strong conditions to accelerate the adoption of tiltrotators and strengthen our presence in the region," says Stig Engström, CEO of engcon AB.

For more information please contact

Stig Engström, CEO

stig.engstrom@engcon.se

+46 70 326 75 09

Linda Berg, Investor Relations Manager

linda.berg@engcon.se

+46 70 358 53 93

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com