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WKN: A3DPFP | ISIN: SE0017769847 | Ticker-Symbol: 917
Stuttgart
07.09.26 | 18:47
6,310 Euro
+1,45 % +0,090
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGCON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGCON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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engcon AB: engcon strenghtens collaboration with OilQuick and Zero Degree in the DACH Region

Strömsund, September 7, 2026

engcon AB has entered into an agreement with OilQuick and Zero Degree that further strengthens the collaboration between the companies in the strategically important DACH market. As part of the agreement, OilQuick and Zero Degree will be granted exclusive rights to distribute engcon products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The purpose of the collaboration is to further strengthen engcon's market position in the region and accelerate the market penetration of tiltrotators in Europe's largest excavator market.

"The DACH region is a very exciting market and Europe's largest market for excavators. By deepening our collaboration with OilQuick and Zero Degree, we are creating strong conditions to accelerate the adoption of tiltrotators and strengthen our presence in the region," says Stig Engström, CEO of engcon AB.

For more information please contact

Stig Engström, CEO
stig.engstrom@engcon.se
+46 70 326 75 09

Linda Berg, Investor Relations Manager
linda.berg@engcon.se
+46 70 358 53 93

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.