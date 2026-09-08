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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 08:28
8,150 Euro
+1,24 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,25009:03
8,0508,15009:03
Dow Jones News
08.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
218 Leser
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Molten Ventures Plc: Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT and Total Voting Rights

DJ Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT and Total Voting Rights 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT and Total Voting Rights 
08-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT 
and 
Total Voting Rights 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) today announces that, in connection with the operation of the Company's employee share 
plans, 2,386,035 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been transferred from treasury 
to the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT"). Ordinary Shares held by the EBT will be used to satisfy 
exercises of certain awards granted to participants under the Company's employee share plans.  
 
Following the transfer, the EBT holds a total of 2,386,035 Ordinary Shares (1.26% of the issued share capital of the 
Company). 
 
Total voting rights 
 
Following the transfer of Ordinary Shares to the EBT, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 
Ordinary Shares, of which 14,179,781 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting 
rights in the Company is 174,866,669. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations 
by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the 
Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Molten Ventures plc           +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)     cosec@molten.vc

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 442395 
EQS News ID:  2395120 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2395120&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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