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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:03
8,250 Euro
-0,60 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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8,1008,90009:00
Dow Jones News
08.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Fuller's acquires 10 outstanding pubs

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Fuller's acquires 10 outstanding pubs 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Fuller's acquires 10 outstanding pubs 
08-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release          
 
8 September 2026 

Fuller's acquires 10 outstanding pubs 
 
Transaction includes four freehold and six leasehold properties 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC ("Fuller's"), the premium pubs and hotels business, is delighted to announce it has 
exchanged contracts to purchase 10 outstanding pubs via a transaction with pub operator, Stonegate Group and a 
simultaneous separate transaction with an institutional property investment company. All of the sites are iconic pub 
operations, with nine of the sites located in prime London postcodes and one in the centre of Bath. 

The total purchase price, before fees and taxes, is GBP35.25 million representing a multiple of 8.4 times acquired site 
EBITDA. The transaction will be funded from existing debt facilities. The completion of the purchase of the four 
freehold pubs is expected in September, and the six leasehold purchases will complete on an asset-by-asset basis as 
they are subject to landlords' consent. 

Fuller's Executive Chairman, Simon Emeny, said: "I am delighted to be announcing this transaction today. We have always 
maintained a disciplined policy of only acquiring the right assets at the right price - and they must always be estate 
enhancing. This transaction certainly meets these criteria, and I'm delighted to welcome well known gems like The 
Shipwrights Arms in London Bridge, The Duchess next to Selfridges, and The Blue Anchor in Hammersmith to the Fuller's 
Family." 

"This collection of 10 outstanding pubs, located in geographies where we already have a strong presence and knowledge 
of the customer, are a perfect complement to our existing estate. They will provide additional momentum to the strong 
earnings growth being delivered by our core business. We will update the market further at our interim results 
presentation later in the year." 

 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager  020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 
 
Team Lewis 
 
Justine Warren      020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692 

Fuller's in a nutshell 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels 
across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the 
warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented 
individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, 
and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 194 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1040 bedrooms and 154 
Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.  

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 442397 
EQS News ID:  2395156 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2395156&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
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