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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 08:05
8,300 Euro
-1,78 % -0,150
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1008,95019:24
Dow Jones News
07.09.2026 19:15 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
07-Sep-2026 / 17:42 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 31 August 2026 - 4 
September 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
01/09/2026  3,463            750.00          750.00          750.0000 
 
02/09/2026  13,500           744.00          740.00          742.0000 
 
03/09/2026  5,680            736.00          736.00          736.0000 
 
04/09/2026  13,000           726.00          726.00          726.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,996,275 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,086,240. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
01/09/2026   1000      750.00         09:36:01        00082526911TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   366      750.00         09:36:01        00082526912TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   44       750.00         09:37:33        00082526943TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   1       750.00         09:52:45        00082528034TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   7       750.00         13:48:37        00082536306TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   108      750.00         14:40:51        00082538179TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   401      750.00         14:46:23        00082538584TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   25       750.00         14:46:23        00082538585TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   113      750.00         15:00:05        00082539178TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   1       750.00         15:06:29        00082539308TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   2       750.00         15:06:36        00082539312TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   1       750.00         15:38:41        00082541155TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   1       750.00         15:48:55        00082541668TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   3       750.00         15:51:08        00082541775TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   3       750.00         16:17:55        00082543507TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   979      750.00         16:35:28        00082544540TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   54       750.00         16:35:28        00082544541TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   133      750.00         16:35:28        00082544542TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   147      750.00         16:35:28        00082544543TRLO0        XLON 
 
01/09/2026   74       750.00         16:35:28        00082544544TRLO0        XLON 
 
02/09/2026   5000      744.00         08:19:53        00082546078TRLO0        XLON 
 
02/09/2026   3945      740.00         08:45:02        00082547309TRLO0        XLON 
 
02/09/2026   1055      740.00         08:45:02        00082547310TRLO0        XLON 
 
02/09/2026   3500      742.00         12:19:57        00082556698TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/09/2026   3000      736.00         12:44:23        00082577674TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/09/2026   383      736.00         12:44:23        00082577675TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/09/2026   345      736.00         13:30:57        00082578901TRLO0        XLON 
 
03/09/2026   217      736.00         16:29:11        00082589116TRLO0        CHIX 
 
03/09/2026   1735      736.00         16:36:29        00082589684TRLO0        XLON 
 
04/09/2026   11       726.00         14:33:55        00082602691TRLO0        XLON 
 
04/09/2026   12989     726.00         14:50:41        00082603763TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 442399 
EQS News ID:  2395216 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2395216&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2026 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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