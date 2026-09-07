DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 07-Sep-2026 / 17:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 31 August 2026 - 4 September 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 01/09/2026 3,463 750.00 750.00 750.0000 02/09/2026 13,500 744.00 740.00 742.0000 03/09/2026 5,680 736.00 736.00 736.0000 04/09/2026 13,000 726.00 726.00 726.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,996,275 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,086,240. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 01/09/2026 1000 750.00 09:36:01 00082526911TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 366 750.00 09:36:01 00082526912TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 44 750.00 09:37:33 00082526943TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 1 750.00 09:52:45 00082528034TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 7 750.00 13:48:37 00082536306TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 108 750.00 14:40:51 00082538179TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 401 750.00 14:46:23 00082538584TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 25 750.00 14:46:23 00082538585TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 113 750.00 15:00:05 00082539178TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 1 750.00 15:06:29 00082539308TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 2 750.00 15:06:36 00082539312TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 1 750.00 15:38:41 00082541155TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 1 750.00 15:48:55 00082541668TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 3 750.00 15:51:08 00082541775TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 3 750.00 16:17:55 00082543507TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 979 750.00 16:35:28 00082544540TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 54 750.00 16:35:28 00082544541TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 133 750.00 16:35:28 00082544542TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 147 750.00 16:35:28 00082544543TRLO0 XLON 01/09/2026 74 750.00 16:35:28 00082544544TRLO0 XLON 02/09/2026 5000 744.00 08:19:53 00082546078TRLO0 XLON 02/09/2026 3945 740.00 08:45:02 00082547309TRLO0 XLON 02/09/2026 1055 740.00 08:45:02 00082547310TRLO0 XLON 02/09/2026 3500 742.00 12:19:57 00082556698TRLO0 XLON 03/09/2026 3000 736.00 12:44:23 00082577674TRLO0 XLON 03/09/2026 383 736.00 12:44:23 00082577675TRLO0 XLON 03/09/2026 345 736.00 13:30:57 00082578901TRLO0 XLON 03/09/2026 217 736.00 16:29:11 00082589116TRLO0 CHIX 03/09/2026 1735 736.00 16:36:29 00082589684TRLO0 XLON 04/09/2026 11 726.00 14:33:55 00082602691TRLO0 XLON 04/09/2026 12989 726.00 14:50:41 00082603763TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 442399 EQS News ID: 2395216 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 07, 2026 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)