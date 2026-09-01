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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:02
8,550 Euro
-5,00 % -0,450
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6009,10014:24
Dow Jones News
01.09.2026 13:33 Uhr
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
01-Sep-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 24 August 2026 - 28 
August 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
24/08/2026  10,661           752.00          740.00          751.2766 
 
25/08/2026  2,946            750.00          744.00          744.0652 
 
26/08/2026  9,170            754.00          752.00          753.7538 
 
27/08/2026  277             754.00          754.00          754.0000 
 
28/08/2026  7,632            752.00          752.00          752.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,960,632 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,121,883. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

1 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
24/08/2026   1000      752.00         09:02:21        00082423393TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   1000      752.00         09:04:08        00082423425TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   1523      752.00         10:57:00        00082425779TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   1161      752.00         10:57:00        00082425780TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   11       752.00         10:57:00        00082425781TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   5305      752.00         12:38:53        00082427599TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   79       742.00         16:35:09        00082436091TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   24       742.00         16:35:09        00082436092TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   7       742.00         16:35:10        00082436100TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   386      740.00         15:18:24        00082432571TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/08/2026   165      740.00         16:06:42        00082434477TRLO0        XLON 
 
25/08/2026   1360      744.00         10:42:35        00082442272TRLO0        XLON 
 
25/08/2026   1554      744.00         10:49:46        00082442478TRLO0        XLON 
 
25/08/2026   32       750.00         16:35:18        00082456480TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   1033      752.00         11:41:07        00082464349TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   60       752.00         11:41:07        00082464350TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   36       752.00         11:41:10        00082464352TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   259      754.00         15:04:34        00082474540TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   1       754.00         15:06:22        00082474749TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   1       754.00         15:06:56        00082474782TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   289      754.00         15:47:22        00082478858TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   1       754.00         15:57:31        00082479629TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   1       754.00         16:27:05        00082484701TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   267      754.00         16:28:36        00082484798TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   207      754.00         16:28:36        00082484799TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   349      754.00         16:28:36        00082484800TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   244      754.00         16:35:12        00082485247TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   149      754.00         16:35:12        00082485248TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   14       754.00         16:35:12        00082485249TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   10       754.00         16:35:12        00082485250TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   15       754.00         16:35:12        00082485251TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   151      754.00         16:35:12        00082485252TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   89       754.00         16:35:12        00082485253TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   115      754.00         16:35:12        00082485254TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   4938      754.00         16:35:12        00082485255TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   297      754.00         16:35:12        00082485256TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   592      754.00         16:35:12        00082485257TRLO0        XLON 
 
26/08/2026   52       754.00         16:35:12        00082485258TRLO0        XLON 
 
27/08/2026   49       754.00         16:35:29        00082504116TRLO0        XLON 
 
27/08/2026   24       754.00         16:35:29        00082504112TRLO0        XLON 
 
27/08/2026   61       754.00         16:35:29        00082504113TRLO0        XLON 
 
27/08/2026   79       754.00         16:35:29        00082504114TRLO0        XLON 
 
27/08/2026   64       754.00         16:35:29        00082504115TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   3434      752.00         09:53:21        00082506907TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   561      752.00         16:35:00        00082518569TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   1       752.00         16:35:00        00082518570TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   2741      752.00         16:35:00        00082518571TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   652      752.00         16:35:00        00082518572TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   122      752.00         16:35:00        00082518573TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/08/2026   121      752.00         16:35:00        00082518574TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 441659 
EQS News ID:  2391790 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2391790&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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