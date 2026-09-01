DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 01-Sep-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 24 August 2026 - 28 August 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 24/08/2026 10,661 752.00 740.00 751.2766 25/08/2026 2,946 750.00 744.00 744.0652 26/08/2026 9,170 754.00 752.00 753.7538 27/08/2026 277 754.00 754.00 754.0000 28/08/2026 7,632 752.00 752.00 752.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,960,632 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,121,883. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

1 September 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 24/08/2026 1000 752.00 09:02:21 00082423393TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 1000 752.00 09:04:08 00082423425TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 1523 752.00 10:57:00 00082425779TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 1161 752.00 10:57:00 00082425780TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 11 752.00 10:57:00 00082425781TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 5305 752.00 12:38:53 00082427599TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 79 742.00 16:35:09 00082436091TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 24 742.00 16:35:09 00082436092TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 7 742.00 16:35:10 00082436100TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 386 740.00 15:18:24 00082432571TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 165 740.00 16:06:42 00082434477TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 1360 744.00 10:42:35 00082442272TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 1554 744.00 10:49:46 00082442478TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 32 750.00 16:35:18 00082456480TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 1033 752.00 11:41:07 00082464349TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 60 752.00 11:41:07 00082464350TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 36 752.00 11:41:10 00082464352TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 259 754.00 15:04:34 00082474540TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 1 754.00 15:06:22 00082474749TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 1 754.00 15:06:56 00082474782TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 289 754.00 15:47:22 00082478858TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 1 754.00 15:57:31 00082479629TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 1 754.00 16:27:05 00082484701TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 267 754.00 16:28:36 00082484798TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 207 754.00 16:28:36 00082484799TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 349 754.00 16:28:36 00082484800TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 244 754.00 16:35:12 00082485247TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 149 754.00 16:35:12 00082485248TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 14 754.00 16:35:12 00082485249TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 10 754.00 16:35:12 00082485250TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 15 754.00 16:35:12 00082485251TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 151 754.00 16:35:12 00082485252TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 89 754.00 16:35:12 00082485253TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 115 754.00 16:35:12 00082485254TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 4938 754.00 16:35:12 00082485255TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 297 754.00 16:35:12 00082485256TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 592 754.00 16:35:12 00082485257TRLO0 XLON 26/08/2026 52 754.00 16:35:12 00082485258TRLO0 XLON 27/08/2026 49 754.00 16:35:29 00082504116TRLO0 XLON 27/08/2026 24 754.00 16:35:29 00082504112TRLO0 XLON 27/08/2026 61 754.00 16:35:29 00082504113TRLO0 XLON 27/08/2026 79 754.00 16:35:29 00082504114TRLO0 XLON 27/08/2026 64 754.00 16:35:29 00082504115TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 3434 752.00 09:53:21 00082506907TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 561 752.00 16:35:00 00082518569TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 1 752.00 16:35:00 00082518570TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 2741 752.00 16:35:00 00082518571TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 652 752.00 16:35:00 00082518572TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 122 752.00 16:35:00 00082518573TRLO0 XLON 28/08/2026 121 752.00 16:35:00 00082518574TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 441659 EQS News ID: 2391790 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 01, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)