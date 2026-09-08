Master your AI workflow, with instant access to agents and coding tools

Works Across Multiple AI Coding Tools and IDEs: Execute prompt macros, refactor code and launch commands across GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, VS Code and IntelliJ IDEA.

Execute prompt macros, refactor code and launch commands across GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, VS Code and IntelliJ IDEA. Uniquely Customizable: Any key can be configured to control one or multiple apps and agents, providing developers unlimited flexibility.

Any key can be configured to control one or multiple apps and agents, providing developers unlimited flexibility. Built for Developers, by Developers: Shaped by the GitHub and Logitech MX Collective communities' feedback.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced MX Keypad, the AI control center designed for multi-app, multi-agent coding to put developers in command of their evolving workflows.

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Logitech unveils the MX Keypad for developers, a customizable multi-app AI control center designed to help you master your AI workflow with instant access to agents and coding tools.

Unlike other solutions on the market, MX Keypad offers cross-app compatibility with major coding platforms, allowing for unlimited customization tailored to each individual workflow. This unique level of versatility and personalisation allows coders to unify their AI workflows, complex prompts, and dev tools, for a continuous, uninterrupted flow across their entire stack. MX Keypad includes a selection of plugins, created and tested by developers, for GitHub Copilot and Claude Code.

"Today, coding mastery depends on how easily developers can juggle between an ever-increasing range of AI tools," said Anatoliy Polyanker, VP and GM at Logitech. "MX Keypad puts a physical control center at your fingertips, allowing you to orchestrate your AI workflows faster and more intuitively."

Microsoft GitHub Partnership

Developed in close collaboration with GitHub, MX Keypad will launch with native integration for GitHub including VS Code and the GitHub Copilot app, with ongoing plans to expand functionality across more tools over time. Every MX Keypad includes 3 free months of GitHub Copilot Pro+, redeemable in Logi Options+ for both new and existing users.

"Great developer tools get out of your way," said Martin Woodward, VP of Developer Relations at GitHub. "MX Keypad makes working with GitHub Copilot feel like a natural part of the workflow, so developers can spend less time navigating tools and more time building."

Built for Complete Personalization

The Logi Actions SDK, allows software engineers to build custom tools fast. With AI-friendly documentation, coding agents can generate custom integrations directly from the SDK, turning tasks into a simple afternoon project. The community has already published plugins for Claude Code and OpenAI Codex to the Logi Marketplace, giving developers real-time agent status tracking and CLI control right on the physical keys, reaching over 100 million compatible Logitech devices.

Designed for Sustainability

MX Keypad features certified post-consumer recycled plastic, 64% for graphite and 49% for pale grey colored models, and uses paper packaging from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Pricing and Availability

MX Keypad will be available in select markets in Graphite and Pale Grey on September 8, 2026 for $99.99 USD/€99.99 on Logitech.com. For more information, visit www.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908069585/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Spander

Logitech Global Communications

wspander@logitech.com